Post-Christmas cleanup

With one holiday barely over and one knocking at the door, it’s time to expedite out with the old (Christmas everything) to be ready for the new year.

Christmas trees

Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department and Parks and Recreation and PNM will recycle real Christmas trees and Christmas lights for free at three separate locations in Albuquerque. Remove all bags, tree stands, decorations and lights from trees before dropping them off to be mulched. Limit five trees per resident; no commercial customers.

Albuquerque drop-off locations:

• Don Reservoir Convenience Center, 117 114th SW – west of 98th off West Central Avenue

• Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NE – north of I-25 and Alameda to Eagle Rock

• Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE – Rio Bravo west to Broadway, south to Bobby Foster Road

Artificial Christmas trees can be picked up at no charge for Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department residential customers only. Call 311 to schedule. If the artificial tree is in decent shape, charities and thrift shops may take your donation.

Rio Rancho drop-off locations:

• Rio Rancho Sports Complex, 3501 High Resort Blvd. SE, Rio Rancho

• Sandoval County Landfill, 2708 Iris Rd. NE, Rio Rancho – no free mulch at this location

Los Lunas drop-off location:

• Los Lunas Recycling Center at 315 Don Pasqual will accept trees south of the center from Dec. 27-Jan 17, call for details, 505-839-5658

Poinsettia care

According to Gardening Know How www.gardeningknowhow.com/:

• Keep your poinsettia in a nice, warm sunny window free of drafts. It should receive at least six hours of bright, indirect sunlight each day.

• The plant also needs day temperatures between 65- and 70-degrees Fahrenheit and slightly cooler at night, though keep it above 60 degrees to avoid leaf drop.

• Continue your normal watering routine until spring, or first of April, then allow it to dry gradually. Water again only when the surface of the soil is dry to the touch.

• After new growth begins, feed your poinsettia every two weeks at the recommended rate with an all-purpose houseplant fertilizer.

Returning/exchanging gifts

If the gift is something you cannot use, be prepared for working within the policies of the retailer. Most have return periods between 30 and 90 days. Having a gift receipt is helpful, but not necessary for many retailers. If ordered online, companies may include return instructions and a return mailing label with the order.

Keep the tags on the gift in place. If tags are not attached, keep them with the gift for returns. Most tags identify the retailer, and the staff can find the history of that item for returns and exchanges. If you cannot find an item for exchange at this time, a gift card is likely available.

If all else fails, there are gift exchanges with family and friends, re-gifting, selling on resale sites or charitable giving.

Gift wrap, bags, cards

Gift bags that are 100% paper are recyclable. Wrapping paper is not recyclable. Dispose of wrapping paper in the garbage. Only 100% paper cards can be recycled. If there is glitter, foil or other shiny items on the card, put it in the garbage.

Ribbons, rope handles, foil-type paper and cards with glitter are all detrimental to the recycling process, so please put these in the trash. Best advice is if you are not sure if it should be recycled, then it belongs in the garbage.

Cardboard boxes

Corrugated cardboard boxes can be recycled if clean and strapping removed. Tape and staples are OK. Look at your gift boxes to determine if they are recyclable. Boxboard packaging of the type used for cereal, shoes, laundry detergent and paper towel cores is accepted for recycling. Wax or plastic-coated paper is detrimental to the recycling process and is not accepted for recycling. If in doubt, put into the trash.

Foam packing

Foam packing is not recyclable; put it in the garbage.

Christmas decorations

It is more fun to put Christmas up than take it down. Take your time and think about organizing for next year.

Remember the tangled lights you unpacked. You can make a storage system to avoid tangles. Cut a side of a cardboard box to wrap the lights around. If the string of lights is short, use paper towel or gift wrap tubes to wrap the lights around.

When packing ornaments away, use parts of the cardboard boxes as dividers in your storage boxes. Pack like items together and label the boxes.

Follow the neighborhood norm for taking down outdoor decorations. Consensus is the weekend after New Year’s Day.

Food leftovers

According to Food Safety News www.foodsafetynews.com/:

• All perishable items should be refrigerated within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator.

• Store leftover food in small, shallow containers in the refrigerator. Shallow containers help cool leftovers more quickly than storing them in large containers.

• Freeze or consume within four days.

Source: www.cabq.gov/solidwaste