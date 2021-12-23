 Sports Speak Up! Frustration with Lobo men's hoops - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Frustration with Lobo men’s hoops

By ABQJournal News Staff

IT IS RIDICULOUS how the teams never change! After watching the LOBO-SMU game, I was disappointed to see no improvement! Coach says they need to hit their shots, rebound, play defense, and on and on. They come out the next game and do exactly as they did in previous games. There are other ways to try and score besides shooting 3s! It is evident that they have no offense, no defense, no rebounding! … They are a better team than in the past few years, but they need to quit playing street ball college ball!

— JS

PLAYERS MUST LOVE playing for Coach Weir, I mean Pitino. They get to do whatever they want, whenever they want-if you get to touch the ball, throw it up from anywhere — hey you’re going to make at least 1 out 10 or maybe 1 out of 5! What I don’t understand is more people not coming out to watch Coach Bradbury’s successful, disciplined and fundamentally sound team! Go Lady Lobos — you’re awesome! 1 out of 2 ain’t bad.

— Frank, South Valley

NBA PELICANS guard Devonte Graham hits buzzer beater past half court to down OKC . Why not make this worth four points? That kind of excitement would bring you out of your seat.

— Claudie/Rio Rancho/Semper Fi

 


