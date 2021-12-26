Editorial: Literacy is the gift that lasts forever

N.M. policymakers understand the cost of low literacy rates. If children don’t make the right kind of progress with reading proficiency, they’re statistically more likely to not graduate from high school, and end up in poverty and/or prison.

Taxpayers should care for two reasons. The first is humanitarian: We hope for the best life possible for all.

The other is money that might be spent on quality-of-life issues instead gets swallowed up funding social safety nets, incarceration, law enforcement and remedial education.

That’s why higher education officials think it’s important for the state’s prisons to spend nearly $6 million a year educating inmates. Last Sunday Journal’s front-page story package, “Books behind bars provide a lifeline,” outlined why prison education is a “pay now or pay later” proposition. Read it at ABQJournal.com.

“Education reduces recidivism, along with contributing to a number of other positive outcomes like decreased reliance on government assistance,” says Michelle Ribeiro with the Higher Education Department’s Adult Education Division.

Ribeiro says “a good chunk of those inmates have children and, when a parent is incarcerated, those kids are much more likely to be impoverished and themselves become incarcerated. So you will pay more later if you don’t make an investment now in the things that we know will work for that parent to break the cycle.”

We can all help break the vicious cycle by making an effort to read to a child and encourage a love of reading through exposure to books – the most important thing that can raise a child’s literacy level, say experts.

In 2019, just 30% of N.M. third-graders were proficient in reading. But schools with volunteer tutors have made noticeable progress. As the Journal reported in June:

“According to APS evaluations and national assessments, at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, an average of only 24% of the kindergartners and first-graders at these schools were reading at grade level, while 45% … were considered “seriously below grade level,” meaning 1.5 to 3 years behind. By early March … the average of the students reading at, or close to, grade level had jumped to 42%.”

This holiday season, consider giving the gift of your time to help a child learn to love to read. You’ll not only help a child establish a foundation for academic success, but also you’ll help strengthen the entire community.

Make a difference

A main goal of “The Literacy Project” (an initiative of the Albuquerque Journal in conjunction with KOAT-TV and KKOB radio) is to find solutions for New Mexico’s literacy challenges – and increasing the volunteer force is one way to move the needle. For those looking to lend themselves and their talents, schools and libraries are the first places to look for volunteering opportunities. Contacting those who run individual literacy programs is another starting point. See Literacy Project at A main goal of “The Literacy Project” (an initiative of the Albuquerque Journal in conjunction with KOAT-TV and KKOB radio) is to find solutions for New Mexico’s literacy challenges – and increasing the volunteer force is one way to move the needle. For those looking to lend themselves and their talents, schools and libraries are the first places to look for volunteering opportunities. Contacting those who run individual literacy programs is another starting point. See Literacy Project at abqjournal.com/literacy (scroll down for “WHERE TO GET HELP”) for a list of some of the programs in New Mexico.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.