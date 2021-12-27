Keep COVID lessons that made Legislature more accessible

Ever since the 1970s, when Americans woke up to the dangers of government secrecy thanks to Watergate and Vietnam, the value of transparency in public policy-making has become more and more apparent. Bad things are more likely to happen in darkness, not only when it comes to crime, but also when it comes to laws made in secrecy or decisions made without public input. That’s why New Mexico enacted the Open Meetings Act.

As it says in the act itself, the Legislature recognized that a representative government is dependent upon an informed electorate armed with the greatest possible information regarding the affairs of government, and the official acts of its officers and employees.

When the COVID pandemic hit, legislators needed to respect the need for a public meeting of the Legislature, where citizens could make public comment, witness floor and committee hearings, and have access to the legislators and to the documents that might some day become law. The Legislature put together a mechanism combining webcasts with Zoom meetings. The general public was barred from the Roundhouse, contact between legislators themselves was minimized and the number of floor sessions reduced. Masks were required.

After the session, the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government conducted focus groups to determine if the absence of in-person communication and the use of virtual technology increased or diminished transparency and accountability.

A quick consensus emerged. Never again. While participants hoped that the 2021 session was the last conducted completely virtually, at the same time, all acknowledged public participation had increased since folks did not have to travel hundreds of miles to Santa Fe to testify.

This trend continued when the Citizens Redistricting Committee combined remote testimony with 16 in-person sessions. More than 2,100 citizens attended the hearings via Zoom or in person, and the committee considered 700 comments and 80 maps – an unprecedented level of civic engagement.

The hybrid model shows promise for use in both regular legislative sessions and interim legislative committees, provided modifications are made.

Processes for testifying before committees should be standardized between both chambers. Consistent committee schedules should be adhered to and interpretation software improved. Technology training is needed for legislators and citizens.

Standardizing the remote process will increase both transparency and accountability, and using it alongside in-person sessions and interim committee hearings is a win-win.

Upgrading the legislative process to expand public access requires commitment and funding, and now is the time to do it.

The Legislature has gradually acted to allow more public access. The Senate and the House now permit livestreaming of floor sessions and some committees. Conference committees are open to the public. A sunshine portal allows public access to budgets, contracts and salaries of public employees.

The public deserves this access – and more. The reason: Transparency opens the way to increased civic engagement and information reveals better solutions to public problems made by a broader, not narrower, group of decision-makers.

Strangely, COVID has backed the Legislature into a giant step forward. Now, why not make it permanent? An improved and standardized use of video, Zoom and web technologies can complement our in-person and uniquely New Mexico-style legislative sessions, and expand transparency, accountability and democracy.

This guest column is part of FOG’s Transparency: the Key to Democracy Project.