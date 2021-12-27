ABQ building on system of care for the unhoused

During the pandemic, homelessness has climbed at a devastating rate across our nation. As winter sets in, the city of Albuquerque and our network of partner organizations continue to connect the unhoused to shelter, and are doing all we can to prevent future homelessness, strengthening a system of care that can make a lasting impact.

Our approach must address immediate needs with shelter and social services, long-term solutions with permanent housing, and proactive efforts to stop families struggling to get by from losing their homes. Our work over the past few years on each of these objectives goes beyond anything Albuquerque has seen, but it is clear how much greater the need now is and how much further we have to go.

Albuquerque will soon have far greater capacity to provide meaningful support for the unhoused. The Gateway Center at Gibson Health Hub, a first for our community, will begin serving clients next year. It will provide safe shelter and access to services that will help people not only to move off the street, but also to transition into long-term housing. We look forward to opening the Gateway Center early next year, but it is one piece in an overall strategy.

When Mayor Tim Keller’s administration came into office, the sole city-owned shelter, the Westside Emergency Housing Center (WEHC), operated only during the coldest months and with limited hours, falling far short of actual need. The city invested $4.5 million to expand the WEHC and to support another five emergency shelters. Today, the WEHC runs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with some 4,000 people served by these six shelters.

As the pandemic made unhoused communities especially vulnerable, the city opened three “wellness hotels” to provide non-congregate shelter to more than 1,400 medically vulnerable adults and children, and funded an additional 475 households to stay at another network of motels.

Helping people end their homelessness permanently is a cornerstone of our work and “supportive housing” is a proven model. Keller’s administration has increased city funding for such housing by 73%, providing rental assistance and services to help formerly homeless tenants get back on their feet. About 1,000 households will have a safe place to call home this year thanks to these programs and the nonprofits that implement them.

As we address immediate needs, we are also helping families find and keep affordable homes. Since 2018, the city has invested over $35 million to create more than 650 units of high-quality affordable rental housing; $3.3 million into a new home rehab program to help low-income homeowners safely remain in their homes; and, in partnership with the state, $32 million in emergency rental assistance.

The system of care for unhoused people in our community requires an all-hands-on-deck approach from government agencies, nonprofits, community volunteers and faith-based organizations. Together, we have strengthened our ability to address homelessness and housing insecurity, and are committed to going even further.

Please consider a donation of time or funds to one of the organizations working to help our unhoused neighbors, or to the One Albuquerque Fund to support housing vouchers. Find out more about the city’s housing initiatives at cabq.gov/family/services/homeless-services.