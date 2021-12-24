New Mexico State isn’t requiring vaccine for entrance to games, yet

LAS CRUCES — New Mexico State will not require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend games and events at the Pan American Center, NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia told the Sun-News.

The University of New Mexico announced either proof of vaccinaton or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend home games and events at the Pit amid the outbreak of the new omicron variant across New Mexico and the U.S.

“At the present time, there will be no changes to attend games or events at the Pan American Center,” Moccia said. “But we will continue to monitor the situation.”

Moccia said the University members had a “robust discussion” about various options but did not disclose which specific options NMSU discussed. He said the University’s meeting about COVID-19 protocols has been a “standing meeting for months on end now.”

“In today’s day and age, I don’t know if there is a ‘far future.’ It can be week to week, but I think this thing is pretty clear. We will monitor the situation,” Moccia said. “If there’s a necessity to do something different, I’m sure the group and the powers that be will do that, but nothing is forever.”

Moccia did not issue an edict to student-athletes leaving campus over Christmas break, he said, but he added he has met with NMSU’s various athletic coaches and said they have emphasized player safety. The majority of student-athletes and coaches at NMSU are fully vaccinated.

Men’s basketball coach Chris Jans missed two games earlier this season in COVID-19 protocols, and volleyball coach Mike Jordan missed time during the season after testing positive.

The 11-2 Aggie men’s next scheduled home game is Jan. 1 vs. Chicago State. The 3-6 Aggie women are scheduled to host Sago American Indian College all Tuesday at 2 p.m.