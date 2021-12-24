 NM again seeing high number of COVID-19 deaths as 2021 nears end - Albuquerque Journal

NM again seeing high number of COVID-19 deaths as 2021 nears end

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Povi Talachy, the molecular section coordinator at Christus St. Vincent Regional Laboratory in Santa Fe, processes a COVID-19 test in this October file photo. Statewide, the infection rate has dipped slightly in recent weeks but is still at a high level. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico is entering the final week of 2021 much like it did the final year of 2020 — with elevated COVID-19 case counts and rising number of deaths related to the virus.

While the state’s death rate due to COVID-19 is still below a December 2020 peak, a case surge related to the delta variant of the virus has led to a high number of deaths in recent days.

State health officials reported 44 additional deaths Thursday, though 19 of those fatalities were from more than 30 days ago. That’s because of a delay in some cases in death certificates being issued.

The virus has been more dangerous for older individuals than younger residents, but the 44 deaths reported Thursday included five people in their 30s — three from Bernalillo County and one from both Torrance and Sandoval counties.

Despite the rising death toll that now sits at 5,745 across New Mexico since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been some positive trends over the last two weeks.

For instance, there were 546 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 around the state as of Thursday — down from 661 a week earlier.

Although some fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, unvaccinated individuals still make up the majority of those who contract the virus and of those who are hospitalized because of it.

During a four-week period that ended Monday, unvaccinated people made up 70.6% of new cases recorded statewide and 82% of those hospitalized, according to DOH data.

Also, of the 222 deaths attributed to COVID-19 during that time period, 194 were unvaccinated — or 87.4% — and 28 were fully vaccinated.

During a Wednesday briefing with reporters, Deputy Health Secretary Laura Parajón suggested New Mexicans should take steps to reduce their risk of infection but acknowledged a pervasive desire to spend time with family and friends, especially during the holidays.

“COVID-19 is here to stay,” Parajón said. “We have to learn to live with it.”


