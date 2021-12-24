Lawsuit targeting NM vaccine mandate hits more roadblocks

SANTA FE — A court challenge aimed at New Mexico COVID-19 vaccine requirements imposed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration is struggling for traction, as a federal appeals court and a U.S. Supreme Court justice have both dismissed attempts to block the mandate.

In a ruling last week, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a motion seeking an order to halt enforcement of the vaccine mandate, saying the plaintiffs had not provided evidence to back up their claims it violated their constitutional rights.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch then denied a subsequent attempt for an emergency ruling from the nation’s highest court.

The rulings come after a federal judge in September rejected the court challenge, saying a state public health order requiring COVID-19 vaccine shots for certain occupations did not “lack a rational relationship to a legitimate government purpose.”

While a full appeal could still be pursued, Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett on Thursday lauded the court rulings.

“Vaccination policies save lives and protect New Mexicans,” Sackett told the Journal. “We’re gratified that their function as a public health tool has been upheld.”

New Mexico’s vaccine-related public health order was issued in August and later revised. It requires a COVID-19 vaccination for people working in such “high-risk” settings as hospitals, nursing homes, hospice facilities and prisons.

The mandate applies to doctors, nurses and others, but allows for exemptions on medical and religious grounds. Employees who refuse to be vaccinated face the possibility of losing their jobs, and roughly two dozen state corrections officers left their jobs or were fired for failing to comply.

Since being imposed, the vaccine requirements have prompted protests in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Roswell, but have also drawn support from several health care organizations.

One of the two plaintiffs in the New Mexico lawsuit is Jennifer Blackford, who is currently on leave without pay from her job as a nurse at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque.

Presbyterian Healthcare Services, which runs the hospital and eight others around the state, announced shortly after the state’s vaccine mandate was unveiled that it would require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce of more than 13,000 people.

Albuquerque attorney Blair Dunn, who is representing the plaintiffs in the case, said Thursday he knew the motion for an injunction from the U.S. Supreme Court was a longshot.

“We’re still very, very early in the case,” Dunn told the Journal.

He also said he’s hopeful the legal wrangling over the vaccine mandate ultimately focuses on bodily integrity issues and the right to one’s chosen profession.

Since New Mexico imposed its vaccine mandates, President Joe Biden has also announced a similar requirement for federal workers, health care providers that get federal funding and workers at businesses with more than 100 employees.

Court challenges have also been filed against the federal vaccine mandate.

As of Thursday, a total of 88.3% of New Mexicans age 18 and older had received at least one vaccine dose, with 75.6% of adults having gotten all shots necessary to be fully vaccinated, according to state Department of Health data.

Among all state residents, about 65% were fully vaccinated, though some young children are still not eligible to get vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, the unsuccessful challenge to the state’s vaccine requirement also marks the latest legal victory for Lujan Grisham.

Other pandemic-related lawsuits filed against the Democratic governor targeted a temporary ban on indoor restaurant dining, the state’s refusal to release a large number of inmates from prison and financial losses caused by mandatory business closures and capacity restrictions.

However, the state Supreme Court did side with legislators in a court challenge over whether the Governor’s Office had sole spending authority for roughly $1.7 billion in federal pandemic relief funds.