‘What am I going to do … and where am I going to go?’

CIUDAD JUÃREZ – Manuel Pinto is spending his third consecutive Christmas at a church shelter, surrounded by strangers, concrete walls and barbed wire.

It’s a telling contradiction of the plight of many immigrants who abandon the protections, however meager, of their home countries to expose their vulnerabilities while en route to the United States, where they seek asylum, security and a better future.

Pinto, a 38-year-old Honduran immigrant who arrived in Juarez more than two years ago seeking asylum, sat in a corner of one of the larger rooms of the immigrant church shelter. With arms folded, he stared at a Christmas tree decorated with chipped ornaments hung by the hands of fellow immigrants, most with traumatic stories similar to his, and all in the same state of despair.

“Right now, I don’t know what’s going to happen with me,” he said with more resignation than anger. “If officials in Mexico won’t help, and the United States won’t help, then I don’t know what to do.”

He is one of 74 immigrants living at El Buen Samaritano – the Good Samaritan – a compound located on a dirt road in a colonia at the southern end of Ciudad Juárez. It’s a shelter painted pastel green in years past, with concrete walls standing 12 feet high and topped with hoops of barbed wire that line every perimeter.

Government data shows record immigration encounters at the Southwest border – 338,373 in October and November, up from 144,042 during the same time last year.

The U.S. efforts to mitigate the number of immigrants entering the country remain in place as the flood of individuals and families seeking asylum continues to swamp legal and border security resources.

The Migrant Protection Protocol, which requires immigrants to remain in Mexico while awaiting their asylum hearings, remains active, as does Title 42, the public health policy that allows nearly any immigrant to be promptly returned to Mexico as a COVID-19 health precaution.

‘Honestly, this is hard’

The immigrants at the Good Samaritan spend most of their day within its walls. A courtyard with a worn concrete floor separates the cafeteria, sleeping areas and restroom spaces, and industrial tarps hang along the edge to provide some outdoor shade.

Juan Fierro Garcia sits in the small administrative office abutting the courtyard. As the church pastor, he’s worked to expand the immigrant shelter since it began four years ago. Initially, he said, the shelter was opened only to men, who at that time were the most numerous immigrants.

But, as immigration numbers began to escalate, the demographics changed, he said.

“When everything changed with immigration, we saw that women were coming with children, men with children,” he said. “I saw that there were families out there, that there were kids and I saw that we needed to receive them, too. We needed space for them.”

Now, the majority of its guests are children.

Ellen, a Central American woman in her 20s, was scrubbing a black T-shirt on a washboard in the corner of the courtyard. Her 5-year-old son ran up to her while she was washing, and she leaned over to hug him.

“Honestly, this is hard – hard as a mother of small children,” she said as her son ran to his father on the other side of the courtyard. “It is very difficult for children to get used to the changes.”

‘I really don’t have (hope) now’

Heladio Romero, a 58-year-old fisherman from Michoacan, was sweeping the concrete under the overhanging tarp. He said his family fled their neighborhood – disputed turf between two cartels – shortly before incoming and outgoing roads were blocked by the battling factions. Romero, his wife, his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren, one only 5 months old, found different routes out of the area and made their way to Juárez.

“We hope to stay here for as long as the good pastor allows it,” Romero said. “Our hope is to cross to the other side, into the United States.”

With Christmas coming, he said his thoughts are on his parents, still trapped in the cartel war.

“I spoke with them this morning and they asked me ‘how are you son?’ ” Romero said. “They told me not to come back, that things are terrible. I’ve seen on the television and on the cellphone how bad things are, all the killings,” he said, then he stopped speaking for a long moment.

“Thank God, I still have them, but they are still over there. My father is 86 and my mom is 82,” he said, his voice breaking with emotion.

Romero repeated a concern that many of the immigrants at this shelter expressed.

“The police in central (Juárez) will harass you,” he said. “We were mailed a little bit of money for medicine for one of the children, and when we went to pick it up, the police detained us; they were trying to get money from us. So, we don’t like going where the police are. We don’t feel comfortable doing that,” Romero said.

Selvin Antonio Valle Banegas, a 23-year-old from Honduras, expressed the same apprehension about Juárez municipal police.

“The other day, I went to central (Juárez) and the police harassed me, they stole my money,” said Banegas. He said he was walking with a few others at about noon when police stopped the group.

“They were going to arrest me, to take me in, I’m not sure why,” he said. “It was the Municipal Police, they took everything that I had … I thought that, as a migrant, they would protect you. But that’s not how it is.”

Multiple phone calls to the Municipal Police Headquarters in Juárez seeking comment were not returned.

For Pinto, these holidays represent a turning point in his nearly three-year attempt to avoid the violence and instability of Honduras. His asylum case, he said, was closed.

“My hope for the new year, well, I really don’t have one now,” he said.

Instead of hope, all that remained was a decision to be made during these holidays.

“What am I going to do with my life, and where am I going to go?”