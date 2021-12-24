Storm rips off roof, leaves Taos family homeless

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – Elisa Montoya was fast asleep at home last week when at about 6:30 a.m. disaster struck in the Des Montes area north of Taos.

“All of a sudden we heard the windows shaking, the house actually started shaking, you could hear little hail or something hitting our windows and then the wind got so severe that it sucked my stove pipe from my gas stove inside out,” Montoya said.

She said her son wrapped his arms around her and they took shelter in a hallway as the storm battered their home for about 10 terrifying minutes.

“When the storm ended my son opened the door and our roof was (blown) over a (nearby) power line. …,” she said. “It was a mess.”

Hers was one of a number of Taos-area homes damaged Dec. 15 when the violent wind storm hit northern New Mexico, causing widespread power outages, downing hundreds of trees and destroying planes at Santa Fe Regional Airport.

Montoya, 47, and sons ages 15 and 16, and her daughter 20, are now all sleeping at her parents’ home nearby while she tries to find them a place with beds.

“My house is not livable,” Montoya said Wednesday in a telephone interview. “There are three places inside my house where you look up and see the sky.”

On Wednesday, Montoya was searching for a local, inexpensive place to live while stressing about the cost of repairs to her home. One contractor told her fixing her roof would cost $30,000. She said she has no homeowner’s insurance because she can’t afford it.

“My kids and I are sleeping on the floor at my mom’s because she doesn’t have room for all of us,” she said. “I’m hoping that I can find something for us, even a little kitchenette or something so we can have a bed because right now we are on the floor.

“I’m not even sure who to reach out to.”

Bobby Lucero, director of the Taos County Office of Emergency Management, said he was waiting to see if the Governor’s Office would approve the county’s disaster declaration and if federal funding might be available to assist Montoya and others whose homes were damaged.

Lucero was unclear whether federal funds could be used for private homes.

The Governor’s Office had not yet received the paperwork for a disaster declaration, “though the state stands ready to be of service in any way we can and has been in frequent communication with responders on the ground since the outset of the storm,” Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor’s spokeswoman, said in a Wednesday email.

At least 10 homes suffered severe damage around Taos County, officials said, and damage is still being assessed.

The American Red Cross has mobilized to help and is working with Emergency Management and the Taos Volunteer Fire Department.

Lucas Brooks, disaster program specialist with the Red Cross in Santa Fe, said Wednesday the organization has provided financial assistance to a handful of households, but in order to qualifythey have to have suffered “major and destroyed” damage.

On Thursday, he said Montoya would be getting financial assistance from the Red Cross.

“It’s definitely in the major and destroyed category,” Brooks said.

Montoya is fearful that another storm predicted this week will cause more destruction.

Her father, uncle and others have covered her roof with plastic. Others have stepped up to provide what help they can.

“I’m grateful to the people that have reached out to us,” Montoya said. “We have had several people come by … It’s been nice to have that comfort knowing that people care. I’ve had people drop cards off with donations and they are offering their help.”

A family member has provided funds so she and her children can spend a couple of nights at a Taos motel.

Asked what Christmas was going to look like, Montoya responded, “Not good at all. I’m very thankful that we were not hurt, of course.”

But her energy right now is focused on finding shelter.