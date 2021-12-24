 Strong, damaging winds expected in New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Strong, damaging winds expected in New Mexico

By Associated Press

A weather system is expected to produce strong to damaging winds Friday across much of New Mexico as well as rain, with snow expected in higher mountains, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for high winds up to 40 mph (64 kph) into Friday evening for eastern New Mexico from Mexico on the south to Colorado on the north.

Winds were expected to blow down trees and utility poles and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages and making travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, the warning said.

High winds also were forecast for multiple mountain ranges across the state, including Raton Pass on the border with Colorado, and in southwestern New Mexico’s hill country.

Heavy snow accumulations of up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) in the Tusas Mountains, including Chama, in northern New Mexico.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'What am I going to do ... and where ...
ABQnews Seeker
More than 70 people wait in ... More than 70 people wait in a Ciudad Juárez shelter to seek asylum
2
Storm rips off roof, leaves Taos family homeless
ABQnews Seeker
Christmas looks bleak as mom seeks ... Christmas looks bleak as mom seeks shelter for her children
3
Lawsuit targeting NM's vaccine mandate is rejected
ABQnews Seeker
Appeals court, US Supreme Court justice ... Appeals court, US Supreme Court justice brush aside attempts to halt enforcement
4
Defense says case against suspected serial killer isn't that ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police assert man, 53, confessed to ... Police assert man, 53, confessed to 3 cold case slayings from late 1980s
5
NM endures another year full of virus deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Recent surge adds another 44 COVID-related ... Recent surge adds another 44 COVID-related fatalities
6
Company fails to deliver fuel, prompting suit from state ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bob's Gas says it can't hire ... Bob's Gas says it can't hire the required staff to get the propane out
7
Serving up cheer all year
ABQnews Seeker
Meals on Wheels' volunteers often the ... Meals on Wheels' volunteers often the only people clients encounter
8
NM to hand out at-home tests as omicron looms
ABQnews Seeker
COVID-19 hot spots, low-income areas to ... COVID-19 hot spots, low-income areas to recieve some 20,000 kits
9
US tribes see hope for clean water in infrastructure ...
Nation
Erland Suppah Jr. doesn't trust what ... Erland Suppah Jr. doesn't trust what comes out of his faucet. Each week, Suppah and his girlfriend haul a half-dozen large jugs of water ...
10
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against ...
More News
U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized ... U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of omicron infections. The ...