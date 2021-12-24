Strong, damaging winds expected in New Mexico

A weather system is expected to produce strong to damaging winds Friday across much of New Mexico as well as rain, with snow expected in higher mountains, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for high winds up to 40 mph (64 kph) into Friday evening for eastern New Mexico from Mexico on the south to Colorado on the north.

Winds were expected to blow down trees and utility poles and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages and making travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, the warning said.

High winds also were forecast for multiple mountain ranges across the state, including Raton Pass on the border with Colorado, and in southwestern New Mexico’s hill country.

Heavy snow accumulations of up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) in the Tusas Mountains, including Chama, in northern New Mexico.