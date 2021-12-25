 Fedora-wearing man tied to area robberies - Albuquerque Journal

Fedora-wearing man tied to area robberies

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

A man wearing dark clothing and a fedora with a yellow band robbed a Kirtland Federal Credit Union branch on Coors NW on Thursday. (Source: FBI)

The FBI and Albuquerque Police are seeking a man in connection with the Thursday armed robbery of a West Side bank.

The man was described as white or Hispanic, about 5-feet 11-inches tall and with a heavy build. He was wearing a dark mask, dark clothing and a black fedora with a yellow band.

According to the FBI, the suspect entered the Kirtland Federal Credit Union at 4104 Coors NW about 4:30 p.m., presented a note to a teller demanding money and displayed a silver or nickel-plated handgun. The suspect left after the teller handed him an undisclosed amount of money.

A similarly built, fedora-wearing man is believed to have robbed a Baskin-Robbins and a Big 5 sporting goods store on Wednesday. (Source: Crime Stoppers)

On Wednesday, a man of similar build, wearing similar clothing, including a black fedora with a yellow band, reportedly entered a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store on Coors NW, brandished a handgun and demanded money, according to a separate Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers news release.

The same man is believed to have robbed a Big 5 sporting goods store at Irving and Coors NW earlier Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505), 843-STOP or contact them online at p3tips.com/531.

Tips can also be called into the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or online at tips.fbi.gov.

 


1
