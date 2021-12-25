Grammer: Wins — and other things — make memorable Christmas gifts for Lobos

Last week, Richard Pitino was blunt about what he wanted from his Lobo men’s basketball team this season: “I want to win … before Christmas so I can have a great Christmas, because nothing sucks more than losing before Christmas.”

Rest assured, the Dunkin’ Donuts coffee on Saturday morning will taste especially good for the first-year coach as the Lobos did, in fact, get a win before ol’ Saint Nick comes to visit.

That’s not always been the case. In fact, in the Mountain West era (starting in the 1999-2000 season), the Lobos are just 10-13 in the game before Christmas. One year, they even lost both the game before Christmas and again on Christmas morning amid a rather painful “0-fer” three-game tournament trip to the Hawaiian Islands for the 2015 Diamond Head Classic.

But this year is different.

So, I’m sorry to Pitino and all the other Seinfeld fans out there, this column will not be a Festivus for the rest of us. There will be no airing of grievances here.

Instead, after the Lobos’ 68-54 win on Tuesday night against Norfolk State, the holiday spirit led me to ask a couple players and Pitino if they remember the best Christmas present they received growing up.

Here’s what they said:

Santa and Saquan

Senior guard Saquan Singleton didn’t hesitate when that question. He even knew the year without a moment’s hesitation.

“Yeah, my best Christmas gift is probably 2013,” he said. “I won’t ever forget it. It was this brand new Nike basketball – a rubber basketball. I was so hyped. Nobody could touch it. If you touched it, we fightin’.”

So was it a ball the Bronx, New York, native took with him everywhere – dribbling down the sidewalks or to the outdoor courts near his home?

“No!” he snapped back, almost offended by such a question. “Not outside. Only in a gym. You can’t go outside with it. You can’t dribble it outside, you can’t dribble it in the house.”

Singleton was one of several Lobos who planned to stay in Albuquerque this Christmas break – plans made when the program had anticipated playing their conference opener just three days after Christmas.

Instead, UNM very likely will play just one game – Jan. 1 at Nevada – in the 18-day span between Tuesday’s home win over Norfolk State and the Jan. 8 return to the Pit against Utah State.

The good news for Singleton?

UNM’s contract with Nike means the Lobos use exclusively Nike Elite Championship leather basketballs and Singleton has access to them every day – indoors only, of course.

Full throttle ahead

How’s this for a multi-sport star?

It seems the trail Lobo junior K.J. Jenkins, the sharp-shooting guard from Georgia, took to get to Albuquerque may have been a muddy one.

“My favorite Christmas present was a dirt bike. My first dirt bike, man,” Jenkins said, beaming at the thought of that December in fifth grade when he was given a 50cc Honda motorcycle.

“I got dirt bike burns all on my body from trying to ride.”

So was he any good at riding?

“Not at first,” he laughed. “I was wrecking. I didn’t know how to ride at first. But I love dirt bikes.”

By eighth grade, he said, he had upgraded to a Yamaha 125-TTR “and could not stop smiling.”

And this week, spending time with family, his 12-year-old brother got for his Christmas present a dirt bike, too – one Jenkins said he had to make sure to test drive a time or two.

(Don’t tell his coach.)

Knicks starter jacket

Pitino can enjoy watching his kids open presents in their first New Mexico Christmas this year, thanks in part to his team’s win Tuesday night.

Call it his ugly Christmas sweater win. It wasn’t pretty – UNM shot 34.8%. Still, the Lobos managed to win because of defense, bench play and energy – the type of win that made the coach’s heart grow three sizes because he knows come conference play, “there’s going to be games that look like that. … That’s what we need to look like in Year 1. Playing hard, playing together.”

But, as nice as it was, beating Norfolk State didn’t exactly jump to the top of the list of best presents the 39-year-old coach can recall receiving.

“I would say probably – back in the day that New York Knicks Starter jacket was great,” Pitino said of the wildly popular Starter brand jackets made for teams of all the major sports.

“I was a big Knicks fan at the time. My dad (Rick) was the Knicks coach for two years (1987-88 and 1988-89 seasons). So, I’d go Knicks Starter jacket, for sure.”

Regrettably, Richard Pitino says he does not still have the bright blue jacket tucked away in a box or some closet somewhere. But it sounds like he wouldn’t be opposed to gifting himself a new version down the road.

“I’m hoping it comes back,” he said.

‘Twas the game before Christmas

Though it won on Tuesday, the Lobo men’s basketball team hasn’t had the best of luck in the annual game-before-Christmas, going 10-13 since 1999.

Dec. 21, 2021: W, 68-54 — Norfolk State

Dec. 23, 2020: L, 89-52 — Boise State

Dec. 22, 2019: W, 107-88 — Houston Baptist

Dec. 22, 2018: L, 75-65 — Penn

Dec. 22, 2017: W, 87-78 — Prairie View A&M

Dec. 20, 2016: L, 77-46 — Arizona

Dec. 23, 2015: L, 96-66 — BYU*

Dec. 23, 2014: L, 68-65 — Grand Canyon

Dec. 23, 2013: W, 80-68 — Grand Canyon

Dec. 22, 2012: L, 70-65 — South Dakota State

Dec. 22, 2011: W, 87-62 — UMKC

Dec. 23, 2010: L, 66-60 — Northern Iowa

Dec. 23, 2009: L, 75-66 — Oral Roberts

Dec. 23, 2008: W, 76-62 — New Mexico State

Dec. 23, 2007: W, 62-32 — Weber State

Dec. 23, 2006: L, 72-56 — Kansas State

Dec. 22, 2005: L, 63-56 — San Diego

Dec. 22, 2004: L, 81-64 — Wake Forest

Dec. 22, 2003: W, 65-49 — New Mexico State

Dec. 21, 2002: L, 69-57 — Southern Utah

Dec. 22, 2001: W, 83-69 — UNC Greensboro

Dec. 23, 2000: W, 69-62 — Mercer

Dec. 23, 1999: L, 63-60 — New Mexico State

*In 2015, UNM also played on Christmas day — and lost 82-59 to Washington State.