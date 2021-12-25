Scrase urging venues to require proof of vaccination, negative tests

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

We will likely be living with COVID-19 for another couple years or so, acting Health Secretary David Scrase said this month, and he encouraged businesses and venue owners to find ways to host safe events as the virus continues to spread.

Since New Mexico has reopened from pandemic lockdowns, the owners of many businesses, venues and performance groups have considered whether to require guests to provide proof of vaccination or negative tests. Scrase said the state has no plans for a public health order requiring such measures, but he is encouraging businesses to take them.

So far, groups have moved at different paces to enact such policies.

The University of New Mexico, which operates the basketball arena known as the Pit, the state’s largest indoor venue, went the first part of the season without such a requirement, but changed course last week and announced that guests 12 and older will have to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to attend an athletic event in the arena.

UNM’s Popejoy Hall implemented such a policy when it reopened earlier this year.

The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus enacted a vaccine requirement prior to its holiday performances. Scrase said attending the group’s holiday concert has been one of his family’s traditions for many years, and he gave the group public credit for putting on an event in a safe manner.

“I do feel some obligation to all of you to be doing my own experimenting and learning to live with COVID,” he said at a press briefing earlier this month.

The chorus decided to go with a strict COVID policy because of the risks that come with singing and performing close to others, said Jim Williams, board chair and member of the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus.

“They’ve kind of proved that singing is more dangerous,” he said. “For our audience, we wanted them to feel like we were looking out for them.”

Williams said the group requires its members to be vaccinated and to wear specially designed masks that allow them to sing. The group also informed its guests when they purchased tickets that they would have to show proof of a negative test or vaccination. He said the vast majority of the chorus’ fans have been supportive.

Williams said the chorus’ three holiday concerts didn’t see a drop in attendance because of the requirement. He said one of the three shows sold out.

“Ninety-eight percent of people were great about it and very supportive. … And a handful of people said, ‘We felt comfortable because you have this policy,'” Williams said. “We would rather feel like we’re doing everything we can to take precautions and take care of folks rather than the other way around.”

Across the city, venues and events run the gamut when it comes to vaccine requirements.

Sister, a bar in downtown Albuquerque, has been requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for those attending its concerts. The New Mexico State Fair required guests be vaccinated in order to attend this year.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta did not impose such a requirement, and neither does the River of Lights at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.

Scrase said the state has no plans to force venues to require proof of vaccination or negative tests.

“I think we all ought to be thinking, those of us who own businesses, or operate establishments and restaurants, what are those things we can do to learn to live with COVID better,” Scrase said. “What will the next two years be like? … We’re not going to get back to the old normal any time soon. We need to do like this organization (the chorus) did and create a new normal so we can enjoy things.”