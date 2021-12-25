 Man is charged in death of Taos bear - Albuquerque Journal

Man is charged in death of Taos bear

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – In late October, a Taos area man shot a bear in a tree with a bow and arrow and then shot it once more after a bystander told him to “shoot it again” so it wouldn’t suffer, court documents state.

The man then “left the area where the bear was killed and made no attempt to retrieve the bear,” authorities allege.

Faustin Gonzales has been charged in Taos Magistrate Court with unlawful killing of big game – shooting from the road and failure to tag the bear, both misdemeanors. Bears are a protected species in New Mexico, but bear hunting was allowed in that area at the time of killing, officials said previously.

According to a report, state Department of Game and Fish officer Keith Haws was on patrol on Oct. 29 when he got a text message from a concerned citizen that someone was shooting at a bear in a tree with a bow and arrow on El Salto Road in Arroyo Seco.

Haws was familiar with the bear’s location because he received several calls during the day about the bear and advised callers to leave it alone and it would likely come down from the tree when it was dark.

When Haws arrived about 15 minutes later, he saw the bear not moving in a tree about 50 feet above the ground with “an arrow protruding from its right side.”

An arrow and crossbow bolt on the ground below the bear were collected as evidence.

“Gonzales illegally shot and killed a bear from across a maintained public road and it became lodged in the branches of a tree,” the court documents state. “Gonzales failed to tag the bear and did not make any effort to remove the bear from the tree after it became lodged.”

The next day the Taos Volunteer Fire Department removed the bear with a ladder truck. Haws subsequently located Gonzales at his El Prado home and Gonzales told him he had seen the bear earlier in the day while driving a school bus and returned that evening to shoot the bear twice while standing near the Taos Pueblo fence line, court documents state.


