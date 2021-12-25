 4 family members jailed following shooting - Albuquerque Journal

4 family members jailed following shooting

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico State Police have arrested the parents and sister of a man who allegedly shot and killed his one-time girlfriend on Sunday outside the father’s home in Peralta.

Brandon Mendoza, 22, is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 29-year-old Rodlyn Pierce. His sister Vanessa Mendoza, 19, and the mother, Maria Carter, 45, are each charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy.

All three have since been rounded up by State Police and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. Vanessa Mendoza and Carter were arrested Monday and Brandon and his father, James Mendoza, 45 – who was also wanted on unrelated warrants – were arrested Tuesday at a home in Tijeras.

Authorities say Brandon Mendoza fatally shot Pierce and fled with Vanessa Mendoza. The car they used was later found guarded by “extremely aggressive dogs” in the garage of the Albuquerque home Vanessa and Brandon Mendoza shared with Carter.

The arrest warrant affidavit filed in Valencia County Magistrate Court says Bosque Farms police responded around 12 p.m. to reports of gunfire and a crash at the home of James Mendoza, just west of Bosque Farms Boulevard. Officers found a truck crashed into a tree and Pierce’s body lying beside the truck.

She had been shot in the chest and died at the scene. Detectives learned Brandon Mendoza had a “severe hatred” for Pierce, who is identified as his girlfriend in a July incident where she allegedly broke windows at the home, according to the court documents.

A relative told police James Mendoza and the alleged shooter, Brandon Mendoza, were at the home prior to the shooting. State Police took over the case and went looking for Brandon Mendoza at the West Side home where he lived with Carter. At first, Carter denied seeing her son or knowing where he was.

Later, police found the car used during the homicide in Carter’s garage, and she had placed “extremely aggressive dogs” in the garage as “a ruse to prevent agents from entering,” according to the affidavit. Vanessa Mendoza was at the home and told police she and her brother had gone to their father’s house in Peralta earlier.

She said Pierce was parked in the driveway and Brandon Mendoza got out of the car with a gun in his hand and fired into the truck. Vanessa Mendoza told police her brother got back in the car and they drove to her mother’s house as he apologized repeatedly.


