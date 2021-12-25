 LANL names new weapons program official - Albuquerque Journal

LANL names new weapons program official

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

SANTA FE – John Benner has been named the new associate laboratory director for weapons production at Los Alamos National Laboratory, the lab announced Thursday.

John Benner (Source: Los Alamos National Laboratory)

Benner, whose new position takes effect Jan. 3, is currently executive officer for the weapons program. Benner replaces Dave Eyler, who retired in the fall.

“John is a proven leader who can provide strategic vision, maintain stability, and meet deliverables for Weapons Production as we continue to ramp up our 30-pits-per-year and other important national security missions,” Bob Webster, deputy laboratory director for the weapons programs, said in the news release.

The weapons production program has 1,400 employees who “are responsible for a diverse production portfolio that includes the production and evaluation of plutonium pits, nuclear weapon detonators, and other non-nuclear components,” the release said.

Pits are the bowling ball-size plutonium shells that are the key components in nuclear warheads.

“Due to factors including plutonium aging, safety and security advancements, global risk, and weapons modernization, these pits need to be replaced from time to time, but for nearly three decades, the United States has not had the ability to produce them in the quantities required for the nuclear weapons stockpile,” according to the National Nuclear Security Administration’s website.

Weapons production is also responsible for overseeing the manufacturing of power supplies for NASA deep-space missions, plutonium processing, surveillance, materials management and waste operations.

“With nearly 30 years of experience, John is respected across the nuclear security enterprise for his deep understanding of weapons engineering, particularly the relationship between the design and production agencies,” Webster said. “Those skills, and that respect, are essential of the success of (the weapons production) as we continue production of war-reserve detonators and as we move into rate production of war-reserve pits.”

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Scrase urging venues to require proof of vaccination, negative ...
ABQnews Seeker
Health secretary says state has no ... Health secretary says state has no plans to mandate measures
2
Man is charged in death of Taos bear
ABQnews Seeker
Filing alleges unlawful killing of big ... Filing alleges unlawful killing of big game, failure to tag
3
4 family members jailed following shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Three face charges in Peralta homicide Three face charges in Peralta homicide
4
LANL names new weapons program official
ABQnews Seeker
The weapons production program has 1,400 ... The weapons production program has 1,400 employees who are responsible for a diverse production portfolio
5
'The universe puts us where we need to be'
ABQnews Seeker
The Angels Among Us are a ... The Angels Among Us are a ray of hope to light the way
6
Grammer: Wins -- and other things -- make memorable ...
ABQnews Seeker
The mood is much better in ... The mood is much better in college basketball after a win. So with spirits up at UNM, what are some memorable Christmas gifts the ...
7
Fedora-wearing man tied to area robberies
ABQnews Seeker
The FBI and Albuquerque Police are ... The FBI and Albuquerque Police are seeking a man in connection with the Thursday armed robbery of a West Side bank. The man was ...
8
APD investing homicide in Southeast Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have opened an homicide ... Albuquerque police have opened an homicide investigation after a person was found dead in a vehicle Friday morning. According to an Albuquerque Police Department ...
9
Strong, damaging winds expected in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
A weather system is expected to ... A weather system is expected to produce strong to damaging winds Friday across much of New Mexico as well as rain, with snow expected ...
My News
Most Read