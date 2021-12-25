Man charged in fatal crash on West Side

One person was killed and another was booked into jail following a Thursday night vehicle crash on the West Side.

According to police, the victim, who died at the scene, was driving north on Coors NW and was making a left turn to Glenrio when they were hit by a second vehicle traveling south Coors.

While drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said that speed apparently was.

The driver of the second vehicle, Jesus Alonso Ramirez Olivas, 19, was booked into jail for vehicular homicide/reckless driving.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.