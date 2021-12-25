 Business owners leave big tip for Albuquerque servers - Albuquerque Journal

Business owners leave big tip for Albuquerque servers

By Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two servers at an Albuquerque restaurant recently got a big surprise when a group of business owners left a $5,555 tip.

It was the idea of Battle Tested Business, a local entrepreneurship, business and leadership organization.

Founder Ramon Casaus told Albuquerque television station KOB-TV that he and his colleagues are always looking for creative and meaningful ways to invest back into businesses and the people who keep them going.

“We said, well, what if we all went to dinner and tip out $505 each?” Casaus said.

They called it “The 505 Dinner” in reference to Albuquerque’s area code.

Battle Tested Business said on its Facebook page that local restaurants and their staff were devastated during the pandemic and that the group believes in the mission of helping in its own backyard.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'The universe puts us where we need to be'
ABQnews Seeker
The Angels Among Us are a ... The Angels Among Us are a ray of hope to light the way
2
Scrase urging venues to require proof of vaccination, negative ...
ABQnews Seeker
Health secretary says state has no ... Health secretary says state has no plans to mandate measures
3
Man is charged in death of Taos bear
ABQnews Seeker
Filing alleges unlawful killing of big ... Filing alleges unlawful killing of big game, failure to tag
4
4 family members jailed following shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Three face charges in Peralta homicide Three face charges in Peralta homicide
5
LANL names new weapons program official
ABQnews Seeker
The weapons production program has 1,400 ... The weapons production program has 1,400 employees who are responsible for a diverse production portfolio
6
Man charged in fatal crash on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
One person was killed and another ... One person was killed and another was booked into jail following a Thursday night vehicle crash on the West Side. According to police, the ...
7
Grammer: Wins -- and other things -- make memorable ...
ABQnews Seeker
The mood is much better in ... The mood is much better in college basketball after a win. So with spirits up at UNM, what are some memorable Christmas gifts the ...
8
Fedora-wearing man tied to area robberies
ABQnews Seeker
The FBI and Albuquerque Police are ... The FBI and Albuquerque Police are seeking a man in connection with the Thursday armed robbery of a West Side bank. The man was ...
9
APD investing homicide in Southeast Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have opened an homicide ... Albuquerque police have opened an homicide investigation after a person was found dead in a vehicle Friday morning. According to an Albuquerque Police Department ...