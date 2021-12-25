‘The Art of Healing’ features works by artists whose lives have been impacted by illness

The Japanese term “yugen” refers to a profound, mysterious sense of the beauty of the universe and the sad grace of human suffering.

Located inside the New Mexico Cancer Center, Gallery With a Cause is showcasing “The Art of Healing” through Feb. 18. The exhibition features 380 meditative works created predominantly by artists whose lives have been impacted by life-threatening illness. Forty percent of each sale goes to the cancer center’s foundation supporting patients’ non-medical needs for utility bills, child care, food and housing.

Albuquerque artist Jona Lou Batt began painting when she co-owned a Gallup pawn shop. She started by copying postcards of Native American art in watercolor.

“I copied them; they weren’t mine,” Batt acknowledged. “It was their culture and I was robbing them.”

It would take 20 years and a move to Albuquerque before she took brush to canvas again. Then she had a daughter and immersed herself in the child’s dance world. It refocused her life after a bad experience in a cult.

Batt bought her first canvas, sprayed it with water and let her brush follow the drips.

“I’m not the same person who wants to prove herself,” she said. “I wanted to use acrylic because the colors looked so bright and vibrant. It was my first experience with going abstract. This time, I said, ‘I just want to play with color.'”

Batt’s recent piece “Time Travel” emerged during some spiritual soul-searching. Viewers had said her abstractions resembled constellations.

“I wanted to see if I can make my space paintings look like space,” she said. She paired her blues with orange for the contrast.

She realized it was her fear of the unknown – specifically death – that had drawn her into the cult.

“It’s an awareness of the unknown that triggers emotions too deep and powerful for words,” she said. “It’s that unspoken response you get when you see something beautiful and think of your mortality. I always wanted the answers. I finally got to the point where I was comfortable not knowing.”

Wisconsin native Deborah Bentley began dabbling in silk after she and a friend painted some fabric, turning them into scarves.

“I got hooked,” she said.

A retired math teacher/computer programmer, Bentley discovered a silk painting group when she moved to Rio Rancho in 2014.

“I didn’t feel like I needed a class; I was just having a good time,” she said. “They invited me in; I learned a whole bunch from them.”

The women met monthly to show each other what they had produced. Bentley learned about silk dye. Paint sits atop the fabric; dye absorbs into it, she said, producing vibrant colors.

“The dyes you can do more with,” she added. “It’s easier to mix the colors.”

Her piece “Facing the Unknown” emerged after she created watercolor cards with goddesses for her friends.

“This is tying that goddess idea to my silk,” Bentley said. “The background is kind of fuzzy looking and that’s the unknown.

“Silk is the ideal medium for me,” she continued. “I find the luscious movement and blending of dyes on silk exciting; the bold colors suit my personality. Most of my paintings are done on 16 millimeter crepe de chine.”

The silk crepe produces a rippling effect, giving the fabric a three-dimensional texture, she explained. The result is a subtly luxurious fabric.

Stockbroker Sandra Corless took up photography at the launch of the digital era. A longtime bird-watcher, her speciality became sandhill cranes. The Corrales photographer was the 2014 Festival of Cranes artist.

Corless embraces photographic traditions using modern tools and techniques. She is also a cancer survivor who turned to photography as she recovered.

“I took up birding and I loved it,” she said. “I was so in love with being outside. Then I started photographing them.”

Largely self-taught, she took a few classes before developing her style.

“We’ve been to Costa Rica twice with a couple of very fine photographers,” she continued. “You develop skills; you learn to find the defining moment. That’s when your photograph becomes a piece of fine art.”

Corless dives into post-production after shooting the cranes via Photoshop editing.

“There’s so much chaos around them,” she explained. Corless removes the clutter (trees, shrubs, tall grasses and the rest of the flock) so that the viewer can more easily focus on the bird and its behavior.

“People identify with that because so much of it is human-like,” she said.

Sometimes, those revisions produce magic.

For “Breaking the Rules,” she placed two birds on tree branches, poses often found in Japanese print and painting. Sandhill cranes don’t nest in trees because of the shapes of their feet.

“They just seem so happy,” Corless said. “You see them dancing and twirling. I always wonder what playlist they listen to.”