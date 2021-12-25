Husband-wife artists find inspiration in NM’s wildlife

The day a swallow swept across the streetlights near Sandy Kadisak’s Cochiti Lake home, she agreed.

“OK, I get your point,” she said.

The encounter transformed into winged imagery across multiple pieces of pottery.

Sandy and her husband Michael Kadisak have been painting and sculpting birds, coyotes, prairie dogs, otters and a Noah’s Ark’s worth of animals for years. The couple’s work is available at Wild Hearts Gallery in Placitas.

They met at Northern Illinois University and have been working together ever since. Both artists taught there.

“We both have a love for animals,” Sandy Kadisak said in a telephone interview. “We rescued little birds that might get into the building.”

They moved to New Mexico in 1993.

“The Rio Grande offers a lot of wildlife – the geese, the cranes and the herons; the swallows really are acrobatic,” she continued. “I had one land on my bike helmet; they have a nest in my neighbor’s house.”

All of this animal attraction ends up in the couple’s artwork. Sandy paints; Michael sculpts and molds the clay, usually stoneware or earthenware. They make functional ware – think platters and spoon rests – as well as sculpted animals.

A menagerie of coyotes, bighorn sheep, otters and bears surround the Holy Family in their nativity set.

“We thought we were done when we made six pieces,” Sandy Kadisak said, “but people wanted more.”

Soon they were adding otters and roadrunners.

Their “Howlers” represent the coyotes surrounding them at Cochiti Lake. A chickadee painted vase reflects the birds resting in the Spanish plume outside their front door.

An immaculately dressed prairie dog conjures the notion that animals can be royalty, complete with beaded robe and a shearling scarf.

“In our society, people view animals as something lesser,” Michael Kadisak said. “I’m somebody who has always found nature far more significant.

“It’s an ode to beauty.”

The exhibition also features a mosaic diptych created by Cochiti Lake children under Sandy Kadisak’s direction.

“We have a group called We Create,” she said. “I’ve been volunteering for 10 years. They worked at home and created relief tiles.”

When the pandemic hit, she applied for and won a grant from the New Mexico Library Foundation to cover the supplies. The children worked at home, then Sandy Kadisak jigsawed the pieces together.

“It has a unicorn, lizards, snakes, owls, a titmouse, hummingbirds and butterflies,” she said.

The mosaic will hang behind their artwork for the life of the exhibit before being permanently installed at the Irene S. Sweetkind Public Library in Cochiti Lake.