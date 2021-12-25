Placitas Community Library will host two groups focusing on social justice issues

A social justice action group and a book club exploring those issues have sprung up from a months-long community reading program offered earlier this year by the library in Placitas.

Starting in May of 2021, the Placitas Community Library hosted the Placitas Reads community-wide program Color, Class, and Caste: The Other Social Distancing. Participants met once a month to have conversations about the themes and topics raised in the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson.

Starting at the beginning of the year, the library will host two groups – a social justice book group and an action-oriented group called SULTA (Show Up, Learn, Take Action) – that came out of feedback from the recent series.

Wilkerson’s book explores what she calls the caste system in America that still defines the country today. The caste system, she asserts, is a rigid hierarchy that ranks people, giving some power and others none.

Placitas resident Anne Frost will coordinate the book club, which will meet the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m. The first meeting is Jan. 7. Frost said participants in the community-wide reading program wanted an opportunity to continue discussing what they had learned after reading the book.

“People from the dominant group, mainly white people in the group, felt like we were just starting to learn,” she said. “We had just begun to understand and explore.”

Attendees will decide together which books the group should read, Frost said.

Community volunteer Osa Arkin will run the SULTA group and it will meet twice a month on the first Tuesday at 2 p.m. and third Saturday at 10 a.m. The first meeting will be Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.

Arkin said the group will use a variety of web-based sources to study a particular issue through a social justice lens. She will use the Anti-Racism Daily website (the-ard.com) as a guideline for her approach.

She said Wilkerson’s book allowed people to see the world in a new way and they are eager to make a difference. Arkin said the goal is to spread awareness and explore ways to take action.

“The main goal of the group is to build knowledge on issues that resonate with participants and increase their capacity to be an advocate for those issues within their social circles,” Arkin said. “The group will also explore actions individuals might take, beyond signing a petition. We can’t wait for the government to come up with solutions.”

Meeting times may be adjusted to meet the needs of each group. Email Frost at annegrey3@gmail.com and Arkin at osaearkin@gmail.com for more information and to get on the mailing lists. The meetings will take place at Placitas Community Library, 453 N.M. 165. Visit placitaslibrary.com or call 505-867-3355 for more information.