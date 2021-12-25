 Placitas Community Library will host two groups focusing on social justice issues - Albuquerque Journal

Placitas Community Library will host two groups focusing on social justice issues

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Two new groups exploring social justice issues will start meeting at the Placitas Community Library in early January. (Photo Courtesy of the Placitas Community Library)

A social justice action group and a book club exploring those issues have sprung up from a months-long community reading program offered earlier this year by the library in Placitas.

Starting in May of 2021, the Placitas Community Library hosted the Placitas Reads community-wide program Color, Class, and Caste: The Other Social Distancing. Participants met once a month to have conversations about the themes and topics raised in the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson.

Starting at the beginning of the year, the library will host two groups – a social justice book group and an action-oriented group called SULTA (Show Up, Learn, Take Action) – that came out of feedback from the recent series.

Wilkerson’s book explores what she calls the caste system in America that still defines the country today. The caste system, she asserts, is a rigid hierarchy that ranks people, giving some power and others none.

Placitas resident Anne Frost will coordinate the book club, which will meet the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m. The first meeting is Jan. 7. Frost said participants in the community-wide reading program wanted an opportunity to continue discussing what they had learned after reading the book.

The book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson has spurred people to action in Placitas. The library will host two new groups that explore social justice issues.

“People from the dominant group, mainly white people in the group, felt like we were just starting to learn,” she said. “We had just begun to understand and explore.”

Attendees will decide together which books the group should read, Frost said.

Community volunteer Osa Arkin will run the SULTA group and it will meet twice a month on the first Tuesday at 2 p.m. and third Saturday at 10 a.m. The first meeting will be Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.

Arkin said the group will use a variety of web-based sources to study a particular issue through a social justice lens. She will use the Anti-Racism Daily website (the-ard.com) as a guideline for her approach.

She said Wilkerson’s book allowed people to see the world in a new way and they are eager to make a difference. Arkin said the goal is to spread awareness and explore ways to take action.

“The main goal of the group is to build knowledge on issues that resonate with participants and increase their capacity to be an advocate for those issues within their social circles,” Arkin said. “The group will also explore actions individuals might take, beyond signing a petition. We can’t wait for the government to come up with solutions.”

Meeting times may be adjusted to meet the needs of each group. Email Frost at annegrey3@gmail.com and Arkin at osaearkin@gmail.com for more information and to get on the mailing lists. The meetings will take place at Placitas Community Library, 453 N.M. 165. Visit placitaslibrary.com or call 505-867-3355 for more information.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'The Art of Healing' features works by artists whose ...
Arts
The Japanese term "yugen" refers to ... The Japanese term "yugen" refers to a profound, mysterious sense of the beauty of the universe and t ...
2
Husband-wife artists find inspiration in NM's wildlife
Arts
The day a swallow swept across ... The day a swallow swept across the streetlights near Sandy Kadisak's Cochiti Lake home, she agreed.< ...
3
Placitas Community Library will host two groups focusing on ...
Arts
A social justice action group and ... A social justice action group and a book club exploring those issues have sprung up from a months-lo ...
4
A look at five public art pieces around the ...
Arts
Editor's note: The fourth Sunday of ... Editor's note: The fourth Sunday of each month, Journal Arts Editor Adrian Gomez tells the stories b ...
5
Water leak closes NHCC Art Museum to public
ABQnews Seeker
The National Hispanic Cultural Center Art ... The National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum is closed to the public due to a water leak on Sunday. According to the Department of ...
6
Dreaming of a bright Christmas
Arts
The season comes alive in Santa ... The season comes alive in Santa Fe with farolitos, music and feelings of community
7
Our home for the holidays
Arts
What we have all probably collectively ... What we have all probably collectively learned through this column, is that when it co ...
8
South Broadway Cultural Center art show honors Our Lady ...
Arts
The 97th annual art show honoring ... The 97th annual art show honoring the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe tilts from venerable to edgy ac ...
9
‘I tell stories with my art’
Arts
NM artist El Moisés brings Rudolfo ... NM artist El Moisés brings Rudolfo Anaya’s last work to life with his illustrations