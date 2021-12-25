Opera Southwest to perform concerts to celebrate 2022

Opera Southwest is gathering four of its favorite singers to celebrate the New Year in the Albuquerque Journal Theatre at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on Friday, Dec. 31.

The musicians will perform excerpts from works by Giuseppe Verdi, Charles Gounod, Johann Strauss II and more.

The two-hour shows will take place at 2 and 7 p.m. A champagne party will follow at La Fonda del Bosque at 9 p.m. Select members of the Albuquerque Youth Symphony will play alongside the Opera Southwest Orchestra.

The musicians performed last year’s concert remotely due to the pandemic.

“It’s the first time we have our full orchestra; we usually use a smaller orchestra,” conductor Anthony Barrese said.

Barrese described the music as a blend of opera and operetta.

The musicians will play Verdi’s overture from “La Forza del destino,” and two pieces from Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette.”

Listeners also will hear pieces from “Die Fledermaus” by Strauss, as well as excerpts from Gaetano Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale” and Georges Bizet’s “Carmen.”

The singers include tenor Christopher Bozeka, who has performed both in Albuquerque and at the Metropolitan Opera. He sang the role of Nadir in Opera Southwest’s American premier of Giovanni Bottesini’s “Ali Baba” in 2019.

New to Albuquerque, soprano Hanna Brammer will play Juliette, a role she has sung at the Sarasota Opera.

Timothy Mix last sang here as Amonasro in the production of “Aida” and sang the title role in Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” He also performed at Santa Fe and in San Francisco.

Mezzo-soprano Laurel Semerdjian performed the role of Morgiana in “Ali Baba” here in 2019. She will return to Opera Southwest as Geneviève in “Pelléas et Mélisande” by Claude Debussy in 2022.

The opera requires proof of vaccination and the wearing of masks during performances. It also will accept a negative same-day rapid test.