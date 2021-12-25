Singer-songwriter Judy Collins to perform in a duo of PBS specials

Judy Collins is enjoying her time on the road after being away for nearly a year.

“I’ve been back on the road since May,” she says. “I’ve had a good, uplifting time in the past few months.”

Aside from touring, the legendary singer-songwriter has also participated in a few shows that are going to air.

At 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, “Judy Collins – Winter Stories” airs on World, channel 5.4. It will rebroadcast at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

The special was recorded in Norway in February 2020.

Collins says it is a comfy collection of seasonal tales and emotionally evocative songs by an unlikely gathering of artists.

The lineup boasts a triple threat of iconic folk singer-songwriter Collins, critically acclaimed Norwegian folk artist Jonas Fjeld and masterful bluegrass band Chatham County Line.

“It’s been wonderful to be able to share music with a live audience again,” Collins says.

The other special event Collins was asked to be in is “United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream,” which will air at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

The all-star concert was performed on location at Philadelphia’s historic Independence Hall.

It’s hosted by Chita Rivera with performances by Collins, David Archuleta, Paulo Szot, Midori, Lea Salonga, Pepe Romero, Deborah Cox, Cassadee Pope, Brandee Younger, members of The Washington Ballet, as well as Luke Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra.

“I was invited to perform,” Collins says of “United in Song.” “Good things like this come along and if you’re in tow, you make time to do it. It was wonderful to take part of it because there is so much talent.”

Collins sang two songs – “Both Sides Now” and “Send in the Clowns.”

“This was before (Stephen) Sondheim died,” she says. “The concert will be a nice remembrance by me and people love the songs.”