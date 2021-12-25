 Sisters happy, outgoing, active young ladies - Albuquerque Journal

Sisters happy, outgoing, active young ladies

By Associated Press

Marivel, 10, and Lilyana, 6, are happy, outgoing, active young ladies. (Photo courtesy of N.M. CYFD)

Meet Marivel, 10, and Lilyana, 6.

They are both happy, outgoing, active young ladies.

Marivel enjoys basketball, dance, reading, drawing and eating pizza. She is very social and gets along well with children and adults.

Lilyana has a great imagination, enjoys Lego, riding bikes and learning about nature.

They will thrive in a caring supportive home that will give them individual attention as well as sharing fun family times together.

Marivel and Lilyana will be amazing daughters to add to your family.

FOSTER OR ADOPT A NEW MEXICO YOUTH
The children featured in this weekly column are in foster care and are currently available for adoption. About 300 children in New Mexico are waiting to be placed permanently with a family. They range in age from newborns to 17. Many were placed into state custody because of abuse or neglect and may require medication or therapy. For information, call the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department at 800-432-2075.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

