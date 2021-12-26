Zoo’s youngest elephant dies from viral illness

Thorn, a 3-year-old Asian elephant at the ABQ BioPark Zoo, died early Christmas Day from elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, or EEHV, which causes hemorrhagic disease, zoo officials said.

Traces of the virus were detected in a routine blood test on Dec. 15 and treatment was immediately begun, which included antiviral medications and fluids and regular infusions of plasma, whole blood and stem cells.

Zoo staff received assistance from the National Elephant Herpesvirus Lab at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C., as well as guidance from other zoos that have treated elephants with EEHV, according to a BioPark news release issued late Saturday.

“Our whole team is devastated by the passing of our young Thorn,” BioPark director Stephanie Stowell said. “EEHV is a terrible disease that impacts Asian elephants worldwide. Our team worked tirelessly and did everything they could to save Thorn.”

All elephants can carry EEHV in a latent state through their entire lives without negative effects. It is not known why the virus sometimes becomes active, but when it does it can progress rapidly, according to zoo officials.

Young elephants from 18 months to 8 years are more susceptible to EEHV, while older elephants are less susceptible to the virus because their immune system is more robust.

The news release did not indicate if the zoo’s five remaining elephants had tested positive for EEHV or were being treated for the virus.

The death of Thorn comes on the heels of a shigella bacteria outbreak at the zoo earlier this year that claimed the lives of four primates, including a western lowland gorilla and three members of a siamang family.

Thorn was born in 2018, at the ABQ BioPark Zoo to mother Rozie, then 25, and father Samson, 20, who shared the same May 4 birthday as Thorn. Samson was subsequently transferred to the Oregon Zoo as part of a breeding program.

Asian elephants are indigenous to southern and southeastern Asia, from India and southern China into Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia. They are considered critically endangered in the wild, where their native habitats are shrinking because of human encroachment, poaching and being struck by trains and other vehicles, according to various animal and wildlife conservation sites.