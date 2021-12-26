Crowds flock to BioPark, but not at pre-COVID levels

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The crowds have returned to the ABQ BioPark, although not to pre-COVID levels, as the shadow of the pandemic remains with mask mandates for all guests in indoor exhibits, such as Penguin Chill, the reptile building and the aquarium, and in outdoor spaces for guests who have not been vaccinated.

During 2020, the BioPark was only open for a portion of the year and to a limited number of visitors because of the pandemic. Thus far in 2021, attendance has reached 77% of the pre-COVID average, said Allyson Zahm, the BioPark’s guest experience manager.

The BioPark’s 150 acres consist of the zoo’s 63 acres, the aquarium and botanic garden with 54 acres, and Tingley Beach’s 33 acres.

From January through November 2021, the BioPark had 883,122 visitors, compared with 2019 when it recorded 1,101,925 visits, Zahm said. This does not count visits to Tingley Beach, which are not tracked.

The zoo by itself greeted 557,379 visitors from January through November 2021, down from 2019 when, aided by the opening of the Penguin Chill exhibit, there was a record high of 714,177 visitors. To date for 2021, the zoo is at 85% of its pre-COVID average, Zahm said.

Shelle Sanchez, director of the city’s Department of Arts and Culture, which oversees the BioPark, said the pandemic taught valuable lessons “about how to manage and maintain safe public spaces.”

“We’re still tasked with keeping our staff safe and healthy, and when there’s a COVID spike in the community, there’s a spike in our workforce because we are part of the community,” she said.

The pandemic has also “impacted all of our capital projects,” because of supply-line slowdowns, Sanchez said. The October opening of the Elephant Overlook observation deck, for example, was delayed while crews waited for safety railings to be delivered, and an electric train-tram that will run from the zoo to the botanic garden is still in transit and on a ship from Europe, she said.

The year was also marred by the tragic deaths of four primates from an outbreak of illness caused by the shigella bacteria.

“That was incredibly hard to have layered on top of months of the challenge of managing animals during a pandemic,” Sanchez said. “We’ve always been worried about human-to-animal transmission of COVID, and to suddenly be dealing with something else completely was really hard on our keepers and our staff. They’re very connected to the animals that they’re caring for.”

The shigella outbreak is now under control, and human-to-animal transmission of COVID never became a problem, she said.

A positive development was the BioPark’s five-year renewed accreditation by the AZA, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, in November. Fewer than 10% of the 2,800 licensed animal exhibitors in the United States meet the rigorous AZA standards. The ABQ BioPark has been continuously accredited for more than 30 years.

The accreditation process is required every five years and includes a meticulous on-site inspection by a team of zoo and aquarium professionals. They evaluate animal care, keeper training, safety for visitors, staff and animals, educational and conservation programs, veterinary services, financial stability and more.

“I’m very proud of where the BioPark is at on all levels – animal care, professionalism of our staff, where we’re headed in terms of the investment of the gross receipts tax and how the community feels about this cultural institution,” Sanchez said.