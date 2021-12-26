 Witnesses say man charged in fatal crash drove 100 mph - Albuquerque Journal

Witnesses say man charged in fatal crash drove 100 mph

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Deputies arrested a man who witnesses say was speeding around 100 mph and swerving across lanes on Interstate 40 before crashing into an SUV and killing a motorist west of Tijeras in early October.

Brett Nelson, 30, is charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in the Oct. 7 crash that left Patrick Mullane dead.

Brett Nelson

Nelson was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Tuesday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court:

Deputies responded around 2 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash on westbound I-40 near mile marker 172. They found a car had crashed into Mullane’s Jeep Wrangler, causing it to roll, and that both drivers had been taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told police Nelson had been driving 100 mph and swerving from lane to lane before crashing into the back of Mullane’s Jeep. Witnesses said Nelson was acting “nuts” after the crash and tried to run up the mountain before crossing the freeway.

At the hospital, Nelson told deputies he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and had been off his medication for three days. He said he felt he was having withdrawals from the medication and was aware that he crashed “due to him driving at a high rate of speed.”

Deputies learned Mullane had suffered serious injuries and was taken off life support early on Oct. 8.


