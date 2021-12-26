Los Sembradores train new crop of NM farmers

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Each year, apprentice farmers learn how to transform a Taos County plot into blooming fields of spinach, garlic, pumpkins, corn, chile and peas.

The New Mexico Acequia Association is now seeking applicants for the nine-month farmer training program, called Los Sembradores, which means “the growers.”

Starting in February, four apprentices from northern New Mexico will work three days a week on Chicoyole Farm in Chamisal.

Donne Gonzales, a Chamisal farmer who leads the program, said participants will learn tangible farming skills through a “well-rounded” agricultural curriculum.

“It covers everything from farm and business planning to seed selecting and planting that seed, and how to grow your vegetables and take them to market,” she said. “We also do a lot of very traditional teachings, things like making remedios (remedies) and foraging for edible plants.”

The farm’s two hoop houses will allow the growers to start as early as February.

Produce is shared with school districts and others in the community.

“Farming is in our DNA,” Gonzales said. “Sometimes we just have to get back to the dirt and feel it. We all trust each other and can ask for help, like borrowing tools or seeds. It’s really important to make those connections.”

Los Sembradores is in its sixth year and has graduated more than 20 apprentices.

Paula Garcia, executive director of the New Mexico Acequia Association, said the program is a “support system for people who are passionate about working and protecting the land,” especially for young farmers.

Garcia grew up in a farming family that was active in the local acequia community.

“But when I tried to do it myself, I found myself wishing I could ask my grandfather detailed questions, like how deep should you put the seeds, how to irrigate, how to use the tractor,” Garcia said. “We need that generational continuity, or at least a way to give people a teacher or mentor.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.