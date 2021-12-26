 Alex Jones' wife arrested on domestic violence charge - Albuquerque Journal

Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge

By Jake Bleiberg / Associated Press

DALLAS — The wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge that the right-wing provocateur said stems from a “medication imbalance.”

Sheriff’s deputies took Erika Wulff Jones into custody and booked her into an Austin jail around 8:45 p.m. Friday. Jail records show the 43-year-old faces misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest, search or transport. She had not received a bond Saturday afternoon.

Alex Jones, an Austin resident and founder of the right-wing media group Infowars, declined Saturday to say whether he’d been injured or elaborate on what happened beyond that he believes it was related to his wife’s recent change of medication.

“It’s a private family matter that happened on Christmas Eve,” Jones told The Associated Press in a brief interview. “I love my wife and care about her and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance.”

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request Christmas Day for the report on Wulff Jones’ arrest and a spokeswoman said she could not provide more information. An attorney for Wulff Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jones sued this week seeking to block subpoenas he’d been issued by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jones spoke at a rally in support of then-President Donald Trump that proceeded the riot and his Infowars colleague, Owen Shroyer, was charged with crimes related to it in August. Shroyer has said he’s “innocent of the charges.”

Jones said his wife’s arrest “doesn’t concern my politics” and that “it wasn’t some kind of personal hateful thing or anything.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Escape from reality
ABQnews Seeker
Comic books reach new pinnacle of ... Comic books reach new pinnacle of popularity
2
Reforms to protect most vulnerable people sought
ABQnews Seeker
Panel appointed by NM Supreme Court ... Panel appointed by NM Supreme Court recommends law to govern sometimes abusive guardianships
3
Zoo's animal community sees birth, death
ABQnews Seeker
Four primates died this year from ... Four primates died this year from shigella bacteria
4
Crowds flock to BioPark, but not at pre-COVID levels
ABQnews Seeker
Zoo attendance reaches 85% of its ... Zoo attendance reaches 85% of its former average
5
Witnesses say man charged in fatal crash drove 100 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect witnessed swerving in lanes, crashing ... Suspect witnessed swerving in lanes, crashing into back of car
6
Los Sembradores train new crop of NM farmers
ABQnews Seeker
Program covers everything from business to ... Program covers everything from business to seed selection
7
'The universe puts us where we need to be'
ABQnews Seeker
The Angels Among Us are a ... The Angels Among Us are a ray of hope to light the way
8
Zoo’s youngest elephant dies from viral illness
ABQnews Seeker
Thorn, a 3-year-old Asian elephant at ... Thorn, a 3-year-old Asian elephant at the ABQ BioPark Zoo, died early Christmas Day from elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, or EEHV, which causes hemorrhagic disease, ...
9
Scrase urging venues to require proof of vaccination, negative ...
ABQnews Seeker
Health secretary says state has no ... Health secretary says state has no plans to mandate measures
10
4 family members jailed following shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Three face charges in Peralta homicide Three face charges in Peralta homicide