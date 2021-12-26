Backcountry skier killed in avalanche near Cameron Pass

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche Christmas Eve near Cameron Pass, the first avalanche death recorded in Colorado this season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. Friday on a slope below tree line on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak, avalanche officials wrote in a report on its website. The avalanche was 250-feet (76 meters) wide, the Denver Post reported.

“The victim’s partner was able to locate him with a transceiver and probe pole and extricate him from the snow, but he did not survive,” according to the CAIC report. Search and rescue personnel recovered the victim’s body after dark.

State avalanche forecasters planned to visit the avalanche site on Saturday.

The incident marks the first avalanche death in the state this ski season, following 12 fatalities in 2020-21, per state data.