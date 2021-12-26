 Man who shot ex-girlfriend's boyfriend sentenced to life - Albuquerque Journal

Man who shot ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend sentenced to life

By Associated Press

AURORA, Colo. — A man who fatally shot his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison.

Joseph McCaughin shot and killed 16-year-old Ryan Robertson in May 2019 after he learned that his ex-girlfriend was dating him, according to Arapahoe County court records, KUSA-TV reported.

McCaughin broke into his former girlfriend’s house and told her, “If I ever see (Robertson) again, I will kill you and him.”

Police said McCaughin and Robertson encountered each other near Wagon Trail Park in Aurora. McCaughin, Robertson, and two friends of Robertson exchanged some words when McCaughin pulled out a gun and began shooting at Robertson.

Records show that McCaughin shot at Robertson six to seven times before running away. Robertson was shot twice and died from his injuries.

The Aurora Police Department said McCaughin was firing in the direction of Independence Elementary School, where numerous adults and children were outside and in the line of fire. No one else was injured.

Police found McCaughin eight days later where he was arrested.


