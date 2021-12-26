 Arizona: No US vaccine mandate for state-regulated utilities - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona: No US vaccine mandate for state-regulated utilities

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — Workers at state-regulated utilities in Arizona can’t be fired for refusing to be vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a policy a state commission adopted this month.

The practical effect of the policy is unclear because it conflicts with federal vaccination mandates for corporations that go into effect in January but still face multiple legal challenges, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

The Arizona Corporation Commission approved it Dec. 15, prohibiting the state-regulated companies from developing, implementing and enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination polices as a condition of employment.

Among others, it could affect Tucson Electric Power, Arizona Public Service Co., TEP and sister rural utility UniSource Energy Services.

Approved on a party-line vote by the commission’s Republican majority, the policy takes aim at the Biden administration’s mandate that private companies with 100 or more employees must assure their employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. The original Jan. 4 federal deadline recently was extended to Jan. 10.

TEP and other state-regulated utilities say they are monitoring the legal status of the mandate closely. But they have no plans of their own to mandate vaccination or testing, beyond the current workplace-safety protocols.

The policy was proposed by Republican commissioners Justin Olson and Jim O’Connor, and supported by Chairwoman Lea Marquez Peterson.

Olson said the federal mandate is “100% unconstitutional” and the commission has clear authority to regulate the utilities’ workplaces.

Democrats Sandra Kennedy and Anna Tovar voted against it. Kennedy said it was irresponsible for the commission to adopt it without consulting health-care experts while hospitals are being overwhelmed with resurgent COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Erik Bakken, vice president of systems operations for TEP and sister rural utility UniSource Energy Services, told the commission the companies are doing everything they can to maintain flexibility amid the changing legal status of the vaccinate-or-test mandate.

Just over half of the employees surveyed recently at both TEP and UES said they were fully vaccinated, Bakken said. The survey allowed workers to opt out of declaring their status, the company said in a later statement. TEP and UES have a combined workforce of about 2,100.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man who shot ex-girlfriend's boyfriend sentenced to life
Around the Region
A man who fatally shot his ... A man who fatally shot his former girlfriend's new boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison. Joseph McCaughin shot and killed 16-year-old Ryan ...
2
Wyoming may weigh ewe hunt to benefit bighorn sheep ...
Around the Region
As a gaggle of grad students ... As a gaggle of grad students milled about, probing, prodding and drawing blood from three bighorn sheep, Aly Courtemanch was keeping her eyes peeled ...
3
Backcountry skier killed in avalanche near Cameron Pass
Around the Region
A backcountry skier was killed in ... A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche Christmas Eve near Cameron Pass, the first avalanche death recorded in Colorado this season, according to ...
4
Agencies step up enforcement on highway known for crashes
Around the Region
Arizona authorities are stepping up enforcement ... Arizona authorities are stepping up enforcement on a rural highway known for deadly crashes. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is directing its deputies to ...
5
Water worries in West force sports teams to get ...
Around the Region
The Arizona Diamondbacks ripped out the ... The Arizona Diamondbacks ripped out the grass at Chase Field ahead of the 2019 season, replacing it with synthetic grass. It was a business ...
6
2 killed after small plane, paraglider collide near Houston
Around the Region
Two people were killed after a ... Two people were killed after a small plane collided with a paraglider Tuesday morning near Houston, officials said. The single-engine Cessna 208 had taken ...
7
Leniency calls grow for trucker sentenced in Colorado crash
Around the Region
An online petition has gathered millions ... An online petition has gathered millions of signatures calling for leniency for a 26-year-old truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years in prison ...
8
Feds sending medical team to aid with COVID-19 in ...
Around the Region
The federal government is sending medical ... The federal government is sending medical personnel to Arizona to help with the ongoing COVID-19 surge. The White House announced Tuesday that Arizona is ...
9
Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenet ...
Around the Region
Twenty-five years after JonBenet Ramsey was ... Twenty-five years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed, police say DNA hasn't been ruled out to help solve the case. The 6-year-old was found dead ...