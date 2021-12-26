 Mohave County board refuses to declare state of emergency - Albuquerque Journal

Mohave County board refuses to declare state of emergency

By Associated Press

KINGMAN, Ariz. — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is willing to consider passing a resolution saying hospitals in northwestern Arizona face a staffing crisis due to the pandemic but balked at declaring a state of emergency for the county over the same issue.

Medical officials on Monday asked the board to declare a state of emergency to help demonstrate to the public that dire conditions in hospitals were a reality and not a political issue, local news outlets reported.

Mohave County, a conservative part of the state that has several small cities but is largely rural, has one of the state’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates at 43.4% of eligible people, and its hospitals report being packed with unvaccinated virus patients.

The outbreak is “a reality in our hospitals that is creating a situation where if we don’t find a resolution, we will limit care that sick people need and we will be in a position of implementing battlefield medicine,” said CEO William McConnell of Kingman Regional Medical Center.

“An emergency declaration could signal to this community that what we are experiencing cannot be explained away,” McConnell said, adding that the situation could get much worse before it gets better.

Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City is in “crisis mode,” said hospital CEO Scott Street. “We’ve seen the recent spike that we’re dealing with today from Thanksgiving. We fully anticipate that through the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, we’ll see other spikes that could be greater than seen over the past three weeks.”

The board split 3-2 against the requested declaration of emergency but then voted 3-2 to request that hospitals work with county health officials on a resolution to telling county residents of the hospitals’ crisis situation.

That resolution is expected to be presented to the five-member board next month.

Two supervisors voted against both proposals and two others voted for both. Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter voted against the state of emergency but for the alternative proposal.

Supervisor Ron Gould, who opposed both proposals, said a county resolution would be useless because the pandemic has eroded public trust in government at all levels.

“They’ve been lied to repeatedly,” he said. “It’s not going to make a darn bit of difference because they don’t trust us.”

Supervisor Hildy Angius, who also voted against both proposals, told the hospital officials she questioned whether a county declaration was necessary or even an effective tool.

“I just don’t see the importance of it from this body,” Angius said. “It seems to me that you should spend your time going to the state, going to your federal elected people.”

Meanwhile, Arizona reported 2,806 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 74 more deaths Wednesday. Hospitalizations due to the virus were at 2,490 with 683 of them in intensive care.

Since the pandemic started, Arizona has seen 1,344,183 cases and 23,816 deaths.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man who shot ex-girlfriend's boyfriend sentenced to life
Around the Region
A man who fatally shot his ... A man who fatally shot his former girlfriend's new boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison. Joseph McCaughin shot and killed 16-year-old Ryan ...
2
Wyoming may weigh ewe hunt to benefit bighorn sheep ...
Around the Region
As a gaggle of grad students ... As a gaggle of grad students milled about, probing, prodding and drawing blood from three bighorn sheep, Aly Courtemanch was keeping her eyes peeled ...
3
Backcountry skier killed in avalanche near Cameron Pass
Around the Region
A backcountry skier was killed in ... A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche Christmas Eve near Cameron Pass, the first avalanche death recorded in Colorado this season, according to ...
4
Agencies step up enforcement on highway known for crashes
Around the Region
Arizona authorities are stepping up enforcement ... Arizona authorities are stepping up enforcement on a rural highway known for deadly crashes. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is directing its deputies to ...
5
Water worries in West force sports teams to get ...
Around the Region
The Arizona Diamondbacks ripped out the ... The Arizona Diamondbacks ripped out the grass at Chase Field ahead of the 2019 season, replacing it with synthetic grass. It was a business ...
6
2 killed after small plane, paraglider collide near Houston
Around the Region
Two people were killed after a ... Two people were killed after a small plane collided with a paraglider Tuesday morning near Houston, officials said. The single-engine Cessna 208 had taken ...
7
Leniency calls grow for trucker sentenced in Colorado crash
Around the Region
An online petition has gathered millions ... An online petition has gathered millions of signatures calling for leniency for a 26-year-old truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years in prison ...
8
Feds sending medical team to aid with COVID-19 in ...
Around the Region
The federal government is sending medical ... The federal government is sending medical personnel to Arizona to help with the ongoing COVID-19 surge. The White House announced Tuesday that Arizona is ...
9
Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenet ...
Around the Region
Twenty-five years after JonBenet Ramsey was ... Twenty-five years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed, police say DNA hasn't been ruled out to help solve the case. The 6-year-old was found dead ...