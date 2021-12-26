 Taliban-run government dissolves Afghan election commissions - Albuquerque Journal

Taliban-run government dissolves Afghan election commissions

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban dissolved Afghanistan’s two election commissions as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs, an official said Sunday.

Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government, said the country’s Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission have been dissolved.

He called them “unnecessary institutes for the current situation in Afghanistan.” He said if there is a need for the commissions in the future, the Taliban government can revive them.

The international community is waiting before extending formal recognition to Afghanistan’s new rulers. They are wary the Taliban could impose a similarly harsh regime as when they were in power 20 years ago — despite their assurances to the contrary.

Both elections commissions were mandated to administer and supervise all types of elections in the country, including presidential, parliamentary and provincial council elections.

Karimi said the Taliban also dissolved the Ministry for Peace and the Ministry of Parliamentarian Affairs. He said they were unnecessary ministries in the government’s current structure.

The Taliban had previously shut down the former Women’s Affairs Ministry.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Escape from reality
ABQnews Seeker
Comic books reach new pinnacle of ... Comic books reach new pinnacle of popularity
2
Reforms to protect most vulnerable people sought
ABQnews Seeker
Panel appointed by NM Supreme Court ... Panel appointed by NM Supreme Court recommends law to govern sometimes abusive guardianships
3
Zoo's animal community sees birth, death
ABQnews Seeker
Four primates died this year from ... Four primates died this year from shigella bacteria
4
Crowds flock to BioPark, but not at pre-COVID levels
ABQnews Seeker
Zoo attendance reaches 85% of its ... Zoo attendance reaches 85% of its former average
5
Witnesses say man charged in fatal crash drove 100 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect witnessed swerving in lanes, crashing ... Suspect witnessed swerving in lanes, crashing into back of car
6
Los Sembradores train new crop of NM farmers
ABQnews Seeker
Program covers everything from business to ... Program covers everything from business to seed selection
7
'The universe puts us where we need to be'
ABQnews Seeker
The Angels Among Us are a ... The Angels Among Us are a ray of hope to light the way
8
Zoo’s youngest elephant dies from viral illness
ABQnews Seeker
Thorn, a 3-year-old Asian elephant at ... Thorn, a 3-year-old Asian elephant at the ABQ BioPark Zoo, died early Christmas Day from elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, or EEHV, which causes hemorrhagic disease, ...
9
Scrase urging venues to require proof of vaccination, negative ...
ABQnews Seeker
Health secretary says state has no ... Health secretary says state has no plans to mandate measures
10
4 family members jailed following shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Three face charges in Peralta homicide Three face charges in Peralta homicide