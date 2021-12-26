 3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19 - Albuquerque Journal

3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19

By Hyung-Jin Kim / Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the coronavirus after returning from abroad, their management agency said.

RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening, the Big Hit Music agency said in a statement. It earlier said another member, Suga, tested positive for the virus on Friday.

All three took their second jabs in August, the agency said.

BTS is a seven-member boyband. The four other members are J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin.

According to the agency, RM has exhibited no particular symptoms while Jin is showing mild symptoms including light fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home. The agency said Friday that Suga wasn’t exhibiting symptoms and was administering self-care at home in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities.

RM had tested negative after returning from the United States earlier this month following his personal schedule there. But he was later diagnosed with the virus ahead of his scheduled release from self-quarantine, the agency said.

After returning to South Korea this month, Jin underwent PCR tests twice — upon arrival and later before his release from self-quarantine — and tested negative both times. But he had flu-like symptoms on Saturday afternoon before he took another PCR test that came back positive, the agency said. Media reports said he also had traveled to the U.S.

Suga, who has had a number of personal engagements in the United States during the band’s official time off, was diagnosed with COVID-19 during quarantine after returning from the U.S., the agency said.

The agency said it’ll continue to provide support for the three members for their speedy recovery. It said it will cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the South Korean health authorities.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has garnered global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which includes giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism.

BTS was named artist of the year and favorite pop duo or group, and also won the favorite pop song award for “Butter” at the American Music Awards in November. In October, the group’s collaboration with British rock band Coldplay, “My Universe,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was BTS’ sixth Hot 100 No. 1.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19
Most Recent Entertainment News
Three members of the K-pop superstar ... Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the coronavirus after returning from abroad, their management agency said. RM and ...
2
Anne Rice, who breathed new life into vampires, dies ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, ... Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including 'Interview With the Vampire,' reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She ...
3
Vicente Fernández, revered Mexican singer, dies at 81
Most Recent Entertainment News
Vicente Fernández, an iconic and beloved ... Vicente Fernández, an iconic and beloved singer of regional Mexican music who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new ...
4
Fox anchor Chris Wallace makes his own news with ...
More News
Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left ... Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left Fox News after 18 years for CNN, dealing a significant blow to Fox's news operation at a time ...
5
'Everything Everywhere all at Once' to open SXSW Film ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
After canceling its 2020 edition and ... After canceling its 2020 edition and going virtual last year during the pandemic, the 2022 SXSW Film Festival will kick off with the premiere ...
6
Kennedy Center Honors back once more, Biden attends
Most Recent Entertainment News
The Kennedy Center Honors returned to ... The Kennedy Center Honors returned to tradition this year with a real-life gala Sunday night and the presence of the president for the first ...
7
'Laverne & Shirley' star Eddie Mekka dead at 69
Most Recent Entertainment News
Longtime 'Laverne & Shirley' actor Eddie ... Longtime 'Laverne & Shirley' actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. He was 69. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine ...
8
Musician Jon Batiste leads Grammy Award nominations with 11
Most Recent Entertainment News
Jon Batiste might be the Grammys ... Jon Batiste might be the Grammys biggest surprise: The multi-genre performer and recent Oscar winner made such an impression on voters that he scored ...
9
Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards
Most Recent Entertainment News
South Korean superstars BTS were crowned ... South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake ...