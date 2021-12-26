Former Lobo player, local club coach Narita joins United staff

Former University of New Mexico men’s soccer All-American Junro Narita has joined New Mexico United’s technical staff ahead of the 2022 USL Championship and USL Academy seasons.

Narita’s job duties will be “leading the New Mexico United Academy,” according to a statement released Sunday, while also serving as United assistant under first-year head coach Zach Prince.

“I want to implement the curriculum methodology that’s out there, and I’m confident that I can do that,” said Narita. “The notion of our academy will come from how the first team wants to play, and how we translate that to an academy setting. Whether it’s playing style, attitude, behavior or professionalism, my job is to dissect, digest, bring it and apply it on the field to the academy players. I am excited to get started.”

Narita moved from Japan to Washington as a teenager, playing one collegiate season before transferring to UNM. With the Lobos, he scored the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament goal and earned All-American honors in 2002.

Following his collegiate career, Narita briefly played professionally before beginning a coaching career that included stops as the Director of Coaching for Rio Rancho Soccer Club, as in Japan’s First-Division J-League, and most recently as the Academy Head Coach at Major League Soccer’s Austin FC, among others. Narita’s coaching resume spans nearly a decade and a half across professional and youth levels.