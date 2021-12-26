 Former Lobo player, local club coach Narita joins United staff - Albuquerque Journal

Former Lobo player, local club coach Narita joins United staff

By ABQJournal News Staff

09232168.jpg
Junro Narita is shown in action for the University of New Mexico during the 2002 season. (Jessica McGowan/Journal)

Former University of New Mexico men’s soccer All-American Junro Narita has joined New Mexico United’s technical staff ahead of the 2022 USL Championship and USL Academy seasons.

Narita’s job duties will be “leading the New Mexico United Academy,” according to a statement released Sunday, while also serving as United assistant under first-year head coach Zach Prince.

“I want to implement the curriculum methodology that’s out there, and I’m confident that I can do that,” said Narita. “The notion of our academy will come from how the first team wants to play, and how we translate that to an academy setting. Whether it’s playing style, attitude, behavior or professionalism, my job is to dissect, digest, bring it and apply it on the field to the academy players. I am excited to get started.”

Narita moved from Japan to Washington as a teenager, playing one collegiate season before transferring to UNM. With the Lobos, he scored the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament goal and earned All-American honors in 2002.

Following his collegiate career, Narita briefly played professionally before beginning a coaching career that included stops as the Director of Coaching for Rio Rancho Soccer Club, as  in Japan’s First-Division J-League, and most recently as the Academy Head Coach at Major League Soccer’s Austin FC, among others. Narita’s coaching resume spans nearly a decade and a half across professional and youth levels.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Former Lobo player, local club coach Narita joins United ...
Featured Sports
Former University of New Mexico men's ... Former University of New Mexico men's soccer All-American Junro Narita has joined New Mexico United's technical staff ahead of the 2022 USL Championship and ...
2
Grammer: Wins -- and other things -- make memorable ...
ABQnews Seeker
The mood is much better in ... The mood is much better in college basketball after a win. So with spirits up at UNM, what are some memorable Christmas gifts the ...
3
New Mexico State isn't requiring vaccine for entrance to ...
College
New Mexico State will not require ... New Mexico State will not require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend games and events at the ...
4
Sports Speak Up! Frustration with Lobo men's hoops
Featured Sports
IT IS RIDICULOUS how the teams ... IT IS RIDICULOUS how the teams never change! After watching the LOBO-SMU game, I was disappointed to see no improvement! Coach says they need ...
5
Automated ball-strike calls coming to Isotopes games in 2022
Featured Sports
Umpires that work home plate in ... Umpires that work home plate in the 2022 Triple-A West baseball season can probably expect quite a b ...
6
United adds Haitian U-23 midfielder Sainté
Featured Sports
New Mexico United added youth and ... New Mexico United added youth and enthusiasm to its 2022 roster Wednesday with the signing of midfie ...
7
College football: UNM hires strength/conditioning director, Aggies bring in ...
College
The University of New Mexico announced ... The University of New Mexico announced Wednesday the pending hire of Derrick Baker as Director of Athletic Performance. He has spent the past six ...
8
COVID forces Colorado State-New Mexico basketball to be called ...
College
(Click here for the Mountain West ... (Click here for the Mountain West Conference's updated COVID-19 participation policy.) The Rams and Lobos are longtime regional rivals.But they seem to be making ...
9
Girls' Basketball: Undefeated Hawks pull away in second half
Featured Sports
The route Volcano Vista's girls basketball ... The route Volcano Vista's girls basketball team traveled was decidedly different than three weeks ag ...