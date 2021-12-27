Former Clovis High star Williams thrives on pro hoops team in France

CLOVIS – Three years after completing a four-year run in big-time college basketball and seven years removed from helping Clovis High’s girls to a strong four-year run of their own, Danni Williams finds herself a long ways from home – and enjoying it.

Williams has played professionally in five countries since finishing her eligibility at the University of Texas in 2019. Currently, she’s been able to spend about a week in Clovis after completing the first half of the season in a pro league in France.

The 5-foot-11 Willliams is averaging 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals through 11 games for Limoges ABC. The city of Limoges (population around 129,000) is located about 2½ hours south of Paris.

“I do like it,” she said earlier this week. “The people there are very nice. They’re helpful, and try to make sure you have everything you need. It’s a nice area, for sure.”

Limoges ABC currently has a 5-6 record and is in sixth place in a 12-team league. Paired with another similar league, the team must reach the top four to earn a spot in postseason play, which will include the top four from the other circuit as well.

Williams is scheduled to return to France on Tuesday. Teams play a round-robin before Christmas and another after the break, a total of 22 games.

Limoges ABC’s next tilt is slated for Jan. 8.

“It’s a decent league,” Williams said. “France is very respected when it comes to basketball.”

Teams play only once a week, always on Saturdays, Williams said.

“It’s hard (to get used to), but it is what it is,” she said. “I just have to get into a routine and, come Saturday, be ready to play.”

Williams, 25, has also played in Puerto Rico, Iceland, Spain and Romania.

She led Clovis High to a Class 5A state title as a sophomore in 2013, and helped the Lady Wildcats reach the 5A semifinals in each of her other three campaigns.

She began her college career at Texas A&M, playing three seasons, before transferring to Texas for the 2018-19 school year.

“I just wanted something different – a different school, different coaching, a different program,” she said of her decision to transfer.

Williams actually graduated from A&M in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management, which enabled her to transfer to Texas without sitting out a year. She eventually got a master’s degree online while playing in Iceland.

It takes a while to adjust to each new stop.

“You step off the plane and don’t know anybody,” she said. “It’s a whole new world, pretty much. You’re pretty much thrown right into it. (People) try to make sure you understand and you’re comfortable.”

Williams knows little French, nor any of the other languages where she’s played.

“One of my teammates or my assistant coach translates for me,” she said. “I try to understand a little bit, but they have different sounds to letters.”

One of two non-French players on the roster, she said coaches and players often use hand signals to communicate with her during games.

“I would say the court is the easiest place to communicate, because it’s basketball,” Williams said. “The hardest part is outside basketball.”

Last year, she was in Spain from August until December, then moved on to Romania for a couple of months. She contracted COVID-19 in December, and that put her career on hold for a while.

“I didn’t work out for a long time,” she said. “It took me some time to heal up.”

She returned home and coached at Marshall Middle School during the condensed spring season, while also helping coach Jaden Isler’s CHS boys program.

Williams spent the summer conditioning in Phoenix. Her agent connected her with the French team, and she left for Limoges in early August.

She had 10 months between games.

“It’s a good opportunity to get my body back in shape,” she said of playing in France. “My goal is to move up in France, or move to a better league in Europe.”

On the possibility of playing in the WNBA, Williams said: “(Playing in) the states would be awesome, but the possibilities are a little limited. As for me, I think I’m content in Europe. It’d be nice to have a shot (in the WNBA), but for now I’ve just got to keep working.”

Eventually, she indicated she would like to perhaps become a college coach.

“And I can do a lot in sports management; my (college) minor was in business,” Williams said. “I’ve made a lot of contacts through playing and in going to two prestigious schools.”

She still has many acquaintances in the Clovis area and is appreciative of what they’ve done for her.

“I’m very thankful for everyone’s support all these years,” she said. “People still message me to keep up with what’s happening.”