 Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID rules - Albuquerque Journal

Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID rules

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

BEIJING — Delta Air Lines said Monday that new pandemic-related cleaning requirements at a Shanghai airport were behind the turning back of a recent flight from Seattle in midair, a move that had prompted a protest from the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco.

An emailed statement said the new mandates at Shanghai Pudong International Airport “require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta.”

It wasn’t clear what the rules are and what prompted the change, but it comes as China tightens its already strict COVID-19 travel restrictions in the face of a growing outbreak in the city of Xi’an and ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in six weeks.

Xi’an, which is about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Beijing, reported more than 300 new cases over the weekend, a sharp rise from previous days. The city of 13 million people has been locked down, with only one person per household allowed out every two days to shop for necessities.

The Delta flight that turned back to Seattle last week left passengers with expired COVID-19 test results and U.S. visas, according to Chinese media reports.

Two Taiwan-based airlines, China Airlines and EVA Air, have both cut down on the number of flights heading to Shanghai Pudong International Airport in recent days, citing new disinfection procedures that will take longer to complete, according to Taiwan’s semi-official Central News Agency.

EVA is suspending flights from two cities to Shanghai until Feb. 3. China Airlines is suspending flights from one city to Shanghai until the end of January, and reducing the number of flights on another route.

The consulate in San Francisco did not name Delta but said in a short statement Sunday that many flights from the U.S. to China had been delayed or canceled in recent days including a flight that turned back more than halfway to its destination.

The consulate “had made a stern representation to the airline,” the statement said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Asian stocks mixed in quiet end of year trading
Nation
Asian shares were mixed on Monday ... Asian shares were mixed on Monday at the outset of the last trading week of the year as countries grappled with the spread of ...
2
Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword
Nation
A Missouri woman has been charged ... A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was ...
3
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
Nation
When Wanda Olson's son-in-law died in ... When Wanda Olson's son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. ...
4
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies ...
Nation
Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who ... Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, ...
5
Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment
Nation
Defense attorneys want to dismiss the ... Defense attorneys want to dismiss the indictment against five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because of what they described as ...
6
Ghislaine Maxwell turns 60 behind bars as verdict looms
Nation
Ghislaine Maxwell reached her 60th birthday ... Ghislaine Maxwell reached her 60th birthday behind bars Saturday as she awaited the outcome of her sex trafficking trial. The British socialite is scheduled ...
7
Alex Jones' wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Nation
The wife of conspiracy theorist Alex ... The wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge that the right-wing provocateur said stems from a ...
8
Agents with Homeland Security team to wear body cameras
Nation
Agents with an investigative unit of ... Agents with an investigative unit of the Department of Homeland Security will wear body cameras for the first time as part of a six-month ...
9
'What am I going to do ... and where ...
ABQnews Seeker
More than 70 people wait in ... More than 70 people wait in a Ciudad Juárez shelter to seek asylum