 Phoenix police motorcycle officer victim of hit-and-run - Albuquerque Journal

Phoenix police motorcycle officer victim of hit-and-run

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for the driver who hit a motorcycle officer and then fled the scene.

Authorities say the injured officer had to undergo emergency surgery for a serious leg injury Monday.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on the city’s west side near Bethany Home Road and 26th Avenue.

Surveillance video from the a nearby restaurant shows a dark minivan going west suddenly turn left in front of the eastbound officer. The officer collides with the van’s back passenger side and is then thrown from the motorcycle. He then goes skidding for several feet.

Phoenix police have not identified the officer.

In Arizona, it is a felony for someone involved in a car collision to leave and not render aid.


