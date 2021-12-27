 Smooth operator? Suspect in fedora sought in robbery - Albuquerque Journal

Smooth operator? Suspect in fedora sought in robbery

By ABQJournal News Staff

The FBI and Albuquerque police are seeking a man in connection with the armed robbery of a West Side bank last Thursday.

The man was described as white or Hispanic, about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and with a heavy build. He was wearing a dark mask, dark clothing and a black fedora with a yellow band.

According to the FBI, the suspect entered the Kirtland Federal Credit Union at 4104 Coors NW about 4:30 p.m., presented a note to a teller demanding money and displayed a silver or nickel-plated handgun. The suspect left after the teller handed him an undisclosed amount of money.

On Wednesday, a man of similar build wearing similar clothing, including a black fedora with a yellow band, reportedly entered a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store on Coors NW, brandished a handgun and demanded money, according to a separate Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers news release.

The same man is believed to have robbed a Big 5 sporting goods store at Irving and Coors NW earlier Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or contact them online at p3tips.com/531.

Tips can also be called into the FBI at 505-889-1300, or online at tips.fbi.gov.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Cold temperatures, possible snow in store by New Year’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
A white Christmas was a bust ... A white Christmas was a bust for most New Mexicans this year but snowfall is more likely by New Year's Day, even for those ...
2
Gallegos climbs ladder from pipeman to fire chief
ABQnews Seeker
AFR head hopes to boost units, ... AFR head hopes to boost units, recruit paramedics
3
City Council undergoing most turnover in 20 years
2021 city election
Current, incoming councilors mostly optimistic about ... Current, incoming councilors mostly optimistic about changing dynamic
4
Daring rescue by Albuquerque man not his first save
Blogs
Morris Weinstein has been there for ... Morris Weinstein has been there for crashes, heart attack
5
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center adorned by statue
ABQnews Seeker
Upton S. Ethelbah Jr.'s "Pueblo Matriarch" ... Upton S. Ethelbah Jr.'s "Pueblo Matriarch" has been chosen for Menaul and 12th NW
6
Zoo's youngest elephant dies on Christmas Day
ABQnews Seeker
Thorn, a 3-year-old Asian elephant at ... Thorn, a 3-year-old Asian elephant at the ABQ BioPark Zoo, died early Christmas Day fr ...
7
'I have not seen a single traffic stop. Not ...
ABQnews Seeker
Journal readers: Lack of enforcement the ... Journal readers: Lack of enforcement the root of road lawlessness across ABQ
8
Fedora-wearing man tied to area robberies
ABQnews Seeker
The FBI and Albuquerque Police are ... The FBI and Albuquerque Police are seeking a man in connection with the Thursday armed robbery of a West Side bank. The man was ...
9
Zoo's animal community sees birth, death
ABQnews Seeker
Four primates died this year from ... Four primates died this year from shigella bacteria
10
Reforms to protect most vulnerable people sought
ABQnews Seeker
Panel appointed by NM Supreme Court ... Panel appointed by NM Supreme Court recommends law to govern sometimes abusive guardianships