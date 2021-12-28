 Cold temperatures, possible snow in store by New Year’s Day - Albuquerque Journal

Cold temperatures, possible snow in store by New Year’s Day

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Deer forage near snow-covered Sandia Peak on Monday. Forecasters predict falling temperatures this week will bring a chance of freezing rain and snow by the weekend in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. (Mike Sandoval/For the Albuquerque Journal)

A white Christmas was a bust for most New Mexicans this year but snowfall is more likely by New Year’s Day, even for those in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

Temperatures will trend downward this week as a series of storm systems push into the state, giving the Middle Rio Grande Valley a chance of freezing rain and snow by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.

Snowfall will be confined to upper elevations in northern and western New Mexico through Wednesday, possibly making travel hazardous on Interstate 40 in western New Mexico, National Weather Services meteorologist Bladen Breitreiter said Monday.

The mountains around Chama are expected to get up to 18 inches of snow through Wednesday.

But by the weekend, the Middle Rio Grande Valley could get some rain, freezing rain and snow.

“Given that these systems are getting colder and colder, we’ll start to see those snow levels get closer to those valley floors,” he said.

The chance of rain or snow on Friday is 50% in Albuquerque and 60% in Santa Fe.

The Albuquerque metro area is likely to get rain changing to freezing rain and snow as temperatures dip below freezing Friday night, Breitreiter said.

In Albuquerque, high temperatures in the low 40s on New Year’s Day are likely to melt any remaining snow.

Snow is more likely to stick in Santa Fe on Saturday with high temperatures in the low 30s predicted.

“It’s a bit more favorable for (Santa Fe) to see some of that accumulation potentially stick” into the weekend, Breitreiter said.


