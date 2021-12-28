Don’t forget mental health during the holidays

While another holiday season is upon us amid the COVID-19 pandemic and employers are wrapping up 2021, planning for 2022, and celebrating holidays with staff and clients, it’s important to remember what makes it all possible – our and our team’s mental health.

The past two years have been particularly trying and there is no one who hasn’t been impacted by the isolation, uncertainty and loss experienced throughout the pandemic. Typically, suicide, alcohol and substance use rise around the holiday season. Add to it the pandemic, and it’s probable that people are struggling.

As employers, what can we do?

First, acknowledge, validate and “normalize,” reminding employees that their experiences are real, that they are not alone, and that seeking help is not a sign of weakness or failure. Remind employees that, if they need support, help is available. And, as an example to ease access to care, True Health New Mexico provides and has always offered $0 member cost-share for behavioral health services, as do other health plans today. It’s good to remind your team members they have benefits that can be used if they are struggling.

Asking for help with mental health struggles may still have negative perceptions among some people, for whatever historical reason; yet, fortunately, we are seeing more and more recognition that relief from psychological suffering requires not only the power of human connection, but also the insights of professional experts. And, as leaders, we can model that behavior by sharing our own struggles – from dealing with the pandemic, to managing work-life balance, to the death and illness of loved ones, and the list goes on.

There is a great website, SeizeTheAwkward.org, that offers some helpful tips, including:

Look out for any of these signs among team members:

Impulsive behaviors or being more irritated than usual

Not functioning like their usual selves – e.g., change in how they dress, general appearance, eating or sleep habits

Talking about feelings of loneliness or despair

Excessive worry

Trouble concentrating

And what to do if you think someone may be struggling:

Check in. A great conversation starter is sharing your own struggles and then following up with “seems like something might be up with you too? How are you feeling? Or “Seems like you haven’t been yourself lately. What’s up?”

Share what options are available to them in addition to health insurance benefits. At True Health New Mexico, we have a whole section of free well-being services on our website at https://www.truehealthnewmexico.com/behavioral-health/.

Take a behavioral health assessment for yourself and encourage your team members to do so, as well. Our free assessment is at https://whatsmym3.com/.

Make sure your employees have access to online services and telehealth benefits, and that they understand the full array of mental health benefits available to them.

Encourage people to take mental health days off to take care of themselves and their well-being.

It’s no surprise that the pandemic has increased the psychological struggles associated with day-to-day life for most people. It’s time for us as employers to take the small risk of reaching out to our employees who are struggling and support the people who keep our companies moving toward the brighter future we all seek.