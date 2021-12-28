 Teen arrested in fatal carjacking, kidnapping plot - Albuquerque Journal

Teen arrested in fatal carjacking, kidnapping plot

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

A 17-year-old suspected of fatally shooting a man during a carjacking and kidnapping earlier this year has turned himself into police.

Adrian Avila is charged with murder, conspiracy, and other crimes in the Feb. 11 death of 24-year-old Elias Otero. A woman police suspect is his accomplice, 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes, is still on the loose. She faces the same charges. Warrants were issued for the pair 10 days ago.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, Dukes met Elias’s brother, 20-year-old Nicholas Otero, on Snapchat and when the two met up she began asking where he kept his money, if he had any guns and complimenting him on his diamond-encrusted necklace. Then, police say, three armed men showed up and forced Nicholas into another car and took him to Elias’s Southwest Albuquerque house where they demanded $1,000 in exchange for not killing Nicholas.

Elias came out of the house and pointed a gun at the robbers and in response, police say, Avila opened fire, killing him. The suspects crashed Nicholas’s car nearby and escaped in a second car — one police say they had carjacked from another man Dukes met on Snapchat the night before.


