NM no longer among nation’s worst for virus cases

SANTA FE — The COVID-19 case rate in New Mexico has dropped enough to put the state in the middle of the pack nationally — a much different picture than a month ago, when the state routinely ranked in the top 10 for new infections.

New Mexico’s daily case average, in fact, fell by 16% — from 475 to 397 infections per 100,000 people — in a recent monthlong period before Christmas, according federal data.

At the same time, cases exploded nationally, jumping from 200 a day to 406.

Throughout it all, the state’s vaccination rate has remained consistently above average. New Mexico is No. 11 in the nation for percentage of the population with at least one dose — 80%, or 7 points higher than the national average.

The demand was evident Monday when people showed up early to stand in line for a shot clinic in Santa Fe.

The First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe and the state Department of Health initially planned for just 50 to 70 vaccinations Monday afternoon but expanded to 145 slots as registrations rolled in. Walk-in appointments could push the total to 175 to 200 vaccinations.

Pastor Andrew Black said family gatherings, fear of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and the convenient location appeared to be driving the demand, and the church was happy to help.

“It’s our duty as people of faith and Christians to end as much suffering as we can and to be compassionate and love our neighbors,” Black said.

The crowd, he said, ranged from people getting their first dose to those seeking booster shots. All three approved vaccines for COVID-19 were available.

The event came as New Mexico improves its national standing on COVID-19 cases — partly because infections have worsened so much elsewhere.

The state once ranked as high as third in the nation for daily cases per capita and repeatedly among the top 10 during November.

But the state has ranked No. 23 or 24 over the last week, and its case rate was a little less than the national average Dec. 23, the most recent seven-day period with full data available, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Four northeastern states and Florida now top the list for most cases per capita over the last week.

Drop in hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Mexico also show a promising trend line — falling by 25% over the last two weeks, from 610 patients to 456 on Monday, according to state data.

Deaths, however, remain high. The state reported 29 additional fatalities, pushing the statewide COVID-19 death toll to 5,774 residents.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated make up a disproportionate share of the deaths. They comprised 87% of the deaths in a recent four-week period, 82% of the hospitalizations and 71% of the cases, according to state data.

The Department of Health also reported 3,039 new cases of the disease over the last four days — 960 of them in Bernalillo County, 277 in Doña Ana County, 248 in Santa Fe County and 246 in Curry County.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down — get vaccinated and get boosted to protect yourself from the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a tweet Monday.

Less info

The state Department of Health this week won’t provide daily updates on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The department issued an update Monday covering the last four days, including the Christmas holiday.

Another update is planned Thursday.

No reports are scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday.

The limited schedule is in “observance of Winter break,” the department said.

The state plans to resume its schedule of five daily reports each week on Jan. 3.