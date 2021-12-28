 Editorial: Gov.'s legacy just got more partisan with redistricting maps - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Gov.’s legacy just got more partisan with redistricting maps

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham owes retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Edward Chavez and retired Court of Appeals Chief Judge Roderick Kennedy an explanation — if not an apology.

Chavez and Kennedy co-chaired a Redistricting Task Force that worked for 12 weeks “to bring justice, fairness and transparency” to the contentious decennial process. The 25-member task force studied state and federal requirements, the best practices from other states and concerns from specific New Mexico communities before laying a foundation for a fair redistricting process. The group developed 18 consensus recommendations for the subsequent seven-member Citizen Redistricting Committee, chaired by Chavez and formed by lawmakers for the express purpose of avoiding partisan gerrymandering.

It was probably too much to hope self-interested lawmakers would follow the task force’s recommendations, available in a report at NMFirst.org. And they didn’t.

Legislators instead passed a gerrymandered bill with congressional boundaries that split Albuquerque, Roswell and Hobbs for naked political gain.

Beginning in January 2023, the 2nd Congressional District will include Albuquerque’s West Side and South Valley, whose population will dominate the southern part of Hobbs that was also included in the district.

Meanwhile, the east side of Albuquerque will drown out the portion of northern Roswell that was put into the 1st Congressional District.

And CD3 will lump southern Roswell and northern Hobbs in with Santa Fe.

So much for keeping like-minded communities together, prioritizing communities of interest, protecting marginalized groups, avoiding court intervention, and not favoring anyone, specifically political parties or incumbents.

Of course, those were the guiding values of the Redistricting Task Force, not the Legislature or the governor.

Perhaps this should not have been a surprise —the day after Republican Yvette Herrell defeated incumbent Democrat Xochitl Torres Small to win CD2 in November 2020, House Speaker Brian Egolf warned the district would be redrawn in such a way that “we’ll have to see what that means for Republican chances to hold it.”

And, Egolf lived up to low expectations. It wasn’t enough for him that Democrats have super-majorities in both houses of the state Legislature, hold every state office from governor to state treasurer and occupy both U.S. Senate and two of the state’s three congressional seats. He and other Democrats wanted it all and took it at the expense of conservative and rural voters.

Then, the governor joined the gerrymandering circus and cemented these congressional boundaries for the next decade.

“It is my duty to ratify the will of the majority here, which I believe has established a reasonable baseline for competitive federal elections, in which no one party or candidate may claim any undue advantage,” the governor said. Yet, the maps carve the Republican-dominated oil patch into three districts, dilute the rural vote and shift even more political power to central New Mexico. No “undue advantage?”

Lujan Grisham had an opportunity to be a true leader and represent the whole state regarding redistricting but instead yielded to political temptations. For that she owes Chavez, Kennedy, task force and committee members and every New Mexican now lumped into a district that disenfranchises their community interests a real explanation, not a party-scripted response.

State Republicans now are contemplating a lawsuit to stop implementation of the maps. So is New Mexico Open Elections. Here we go again — court battles over redistricting cost state taxpayers more than $6 million in 2011 and $3.7 million in 2001.

Shortly after signing the congressional redistricting bill, the governor issued a call for New Mexicans to apply to serve on various state boards. Given the response to the hard work done by the Redistricting Task Force and Citizen Redistricting Committee, why should they bother?

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Editorial: NM should make space industry its economy moonshot
Editorials
It was a swing and a ... It was a swing and a miss to get U.S. Space Command's headquarters in Albuquerque nearly a yea ...
2
Editorial: Gov.'s legacy just got more partisan with redistricting ...
Editorials
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham owes retired ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham owes retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Edward Chavez and retired Court ...
3
Editorial: Literacy is the gift that lasts forever
Editorials
N.M. policymakers understand the cost of ... N.M. policymakers understand the cost of low literacy rates. If children don't make the right ...
4
Editorial: Merry Christmas!
Editorials
This holiday season was supposed to ... This holiday season was supposed to be much different than last year's, when the silent night ...
5
Editorial: Follow simple rules to keep COVID out your ...
Editorials
This far into a pandemic that ... This far into a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 5,600 New Mexicans, it's prob ...
6
Editorial: Why are two police departments so silent over ...
Editorials
At least two N.M. police departments ... At least two N.M. police departments owe the public some answers ...
7
Editorial: Boy's hit-and-run death spurs cry to reclaim Albuquerque ...
Editorials
"It's not safe to even go ... "It's not safe to even go out as a family any more." Tin ...
8
Editorial: Illicit fentanyl is feeding metro area's violent and ...
Editorials
Last week's front-page stories on the ... Last week's front-page stories on the explosion of illicit fentanyl use in the metro area were a mel ...
9
Editorial: Outside review of troubled CYFD can’t come soon ...
Editorials
Barbara J. Vigil, the new secretary ... Barbara J. Vigil, the new secretary of the state Children, Youth and Families Department res ...