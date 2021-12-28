MWC hoops notebook: Six of 11 Mountain West teams already have games postponed

It doesn’t quite have the usual opening day feel, even in a sport that doesn’t exactly ever have much of an opening day feel.

Tuesday is the scheduled first day of the Mountain West men’s basketball conference schedule. But, once again, COVID, and more specifically this time around the omicron variant, is taking a bite out of the winter sport.

As of Monday evening, six of the league’s 11 members have at least one of their first two scheduled MWC games postponed due to two programs — No. 20 Colorado State and San Jose State — currently on pause due to covid cases in their programs.

There were two conference games set to tip off Tuesday, one on national television. Instead, it will just be Fresno State and Boise State on opening night playing in a game that will be streamed online.

The other opening night game off the books hits closer to home. Due to COVID cases hitting players and staff in the CSU program, the undefeated Rams had to postpone their visit to the Pit to play the UNM Lobos on Tuesday night — a game postponement announced last week only after the league first amended its COVID policy that previously would have ruled the game a forfeit to the Rams. Now, the new policy dictates games missed due to COVID cases on either team must have an attempt to reschedule. If that can’t happen, a “no contest” will be the outcome.

Mountain West teams that have had at least one league game already postponed include:

• No. 20 Colorado State

• Nevada

• New Mexico

• San Jose State

• UNLV

• Utah State

The Rebels are the one team listed above that doesn’t have a league game affected this week, but next week’s SJSU game, which would have been UNLV’s second league game, has already been postponed.

According to Matt Norlander’s running tab of schools affected by COVID pauses this season, 73 of the 358 Division I programs have had a “pause” in basketball activities at some points this season, including 54 programs that are currently paused from playing or practicing due to case counts in their program.

NEVADA HITS THE ROAD: With their scheduled Wednesday league opener at San Jose State now on the shelf due to COVID cases in Spartans program, the Wolf Pack, which missed a couple weeks earlier in the season due to its own outbreak, signed on Monday a last-minute deal to play No. 6 Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday.

The Wolf Pack would have otherwise gone two full weeks between games (their last was Dec. 18), and that after having gone two full weeks without games in late November due to the virus.

Because of that earlier pause in games, the Wolf Pack have only played 10 nonconference games, meaning there was no issue with them adding a game, even if they do manage to reschedule SJSU and play all 18 league games.

UNM, on the other hand, has played 13 nonconference games and if it plays all 18 MW games, it will exceed the NCAA’s allowable number of games, hence a Wednesday afternoon game with Northern New Mexico college in the Pit that was being set up after the CSU postponement not happening after all.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado was named on Monday the league’s Player of the Week.

The Colorado Springs native averaged 19.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists helping the Cowboys go 2-1 in the Diamond Head Classic and wrap up non-conference play at 11-2.

Boise State freshman forward Tyson Degenhart was named the league’s freshman of the week for the third consecutive week after his 11 point, six rebound showing in a win over Washington State.

The award has been given seven times this season (each Monday). Three have gone to Degenhart, three to Air Force’s Ethan Taylor and once to San Jose State’s Alvaro Cardenas.

The Player of the Week has had six players honored with Utah State’s Justin Bean the only repeat winner.

POLL POSITION: Colorado State remains the only Mountain West team to receive votes in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, checking in at No. 20 in Monday’s latest poll.

It is the first time in program history the Rams have been ranked for three consecutive weeks.

The Rams (10-0) bumped up a spot from No. 21 last week despite not playing a game, having cancelled its final two nonconference games before Christmas due to COVID cases in the program and postponing Tuesday’s MWC opener in the Pit against the Lobos.

Technically, the team that was ranked higher than CSU in the poll a week ago that dropped below them this week was Xavier — from No. 18 to No. 23 — which allowed for the move up a spot.

Ironically, the team that lost the most points in the poll last week and opened the door for teams not playing to gain points was Alabama — the team CSU cancelled a Dec. 21 game against.

The Crimson Tide was No. 10 last week. When CSU cancelled, Alabama lined up a last-minute replacement game against the Davidson Wildcats, who seized the opportunity CSU’s absence created and upset Alabama, 79-78.

That led to Alabama falling from No. 10 with 897 points a week ago to No. 19 with 426 points this week — a drop of 471 points.

CSU, without playing, gained 38 points from voters — up from from 328 points last week to 366 points this week.

UP NEXT: The Lobos next play Saturday at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. PT) in Reno against the Nevada Wolf Pack. The game will be televised on FS1 and heard locally in New Mexico on 770 AM or 96.3 FM.