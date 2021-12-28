Pit attendance restrictions debut Tuesday as Lobo women host San Jose State

There’s nothing typical about this one.

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team tips off Mountain West play Tuesday when it hosts San Jose State at the Pit. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Glancing at the schedule, Tuesday’s matchup may appear to be just another UNM conference opener – the first of 20 league games scheduled before the annual MWC tournament in March. But this one’s different.

First, the Lobos (9-4) and Spartans (3-8) tipping off in the afternooon is rare for a midweek game at the Pit. The early start was set because UNM’s men were scheduled to host Colorado State on Tuesday evening – a contest since postponed because of COVID-19 concerns within CSU’s program.

The pandemic issues don’t stop there.

Tuesday’s women’s game will be the first played at UNM under new attendance restrictions announced last week. All fans ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the Pit. Fans also must wear masks during the game, a policy that has been in place all season.

Free rapid testing will be offered at the Pit’s east parking lot beginning two hours prior to the game. The new policies will be in effect for all UNM men’s and women’s games through January, and full details are available online at golobos.com/safe.

From the Lobos’ perspective, just playing a Mountain West opener at home is unusual enough. Tuesday’s will be just the second such occurrence for UNM’s women since 2010-11.

Even with its odd circumstances, Tuesday’s home game is an improvement for the Lobos, who played all but two of last season’s MWC games on the road because of state pandemic restrictions. UNM is 7-0 at home this season and hopes to keep its Pit advantage rolling in a league race that UNM coach Mike Bradbury expects to be tightly contested.

“Top to bottom, I think the league’s as good as it’s been since I got here,” said the Lobos’ sixth-year coach.

“I can easily see six or seven legitimate contenders and I hope we’re one of them. I think there will be a lot of two- and four-point games this year.”

As for which teams are most likely to contend, the pre-conference season offered a few clues. New Mexico, UNLV and Colorado State, which were picked to finish second, third and fourth, respectively, posted the top three records. Wyoming, last season’s MWC tournament champ, has the league’s highest NET ranking, and San Diego State has arguably the best pre-conference win (at Cal Baptist).

Preseason favorite Fresno State and perennial league power Boise State have matching 4-7 records, but Bradbury is not reading much into those marks.

“With their track records, I just don’t see those teams ending up near the bottom,” Bradbury said. “I expect they’ll both end up in the hunt.”

UNM, last season’s regular-season league champ, also figures to have a say in the race. The Lobos generally played well through a challenging non-conference schedule while integrating an inexperienced bench comprised entirely of sophomores and freshmen.

New Mexico’s five senior starters have effectively shared the scoring load, averaging between 9.8 and 13.8 points per game. All five – LaTora and LaTascya Duff, Antonia Anderson, Shaiquel McGruder and Jaedyn De La Cerda – have scored 16 points or more in at least one game this season.

“I think we’re where we want to be going into conference,” Bradbury said. “You’d like to be undefeated but I feel like our effort’s been good, our chemistry is good and we’ve definitely been challenged. I guess we’ll find out how prepared we are.”