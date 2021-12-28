4-H youth popularize STEAM initiative

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The state’s land-grant university announced it will continue to offer a virtual program launched during the height of the pandemic that aims to spur 4-H youth toward math and technology education.

New Mexico State University launched a virtual video series in the spring of 2020 to offer students across the state virtual, hands-on learning lessons. The program was created by NMSU Cooperative Extension Service faculty and encourages participation by 4-H youth.

The lessons – called the NMSU STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathmatics) Virtual Innovator Program – proved popular, with well over 200 children from across the state logging on to the activity-based lessons held via Zoom, said Peter Skelton, a youth agriscience education specialist.

“It’s become a really nice environment where everyone is a teacher and everyone is a learner,” he said.

NMSU officials recently announced that they plan to continue the program into the future.

This summer, they’ll accept applications for additional “youth innovators” to guide the virtual programs next school year, Skelton said. He also said high school students will likely be chosen as the innovators.

The lessons are usually held for a couple hours one Saturday per month. Programs center around computer sciences, physical sciences and simple machines, among other topics, Skelton said.

“Since projects are implemented at home, families are brought together to work on them, strengthening familial bonds and STEAM literacy in the community,” he said.