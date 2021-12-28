 Holmes jury heads into fifth day of deliberations - Albuquerque Journal

Holmes jury heads into fifth day of deliberations

By Michael Liedtke / Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes faces a fifth day of deliberations Tuesday. Holmes is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors.

The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence during a high-profile trial that has captivated Silicon Valley.

Last week, the jurors sent out two notes to U.S. District Judge Edward Davila — one making a swiftly rejected request to take their instructions home with them for further study and another that that allowed them a replay of a 2013 recording of Holmes discussing Theranos’ dealings with prospective investors.

The jury completed Monday’s session without providing any clues as to how far along it is in its deliberations. Jurors are scheduled to resume their discussions Tuesday morning.

The case has attracted worldwide attention. At its core is the rise and fall of Holmes, who started Theranos as a 19-year-old college dropout and then went on to break through Silicon Valley’s male-dominated culture with her bold claims and fundraising savvy. She become a billionaire on paper before it all evaporated amid allegations she was more of a charlatan than an entrepreneur.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
In peace and harmony
ABQnews Seeker
Masleña Rescue Foundation a true haven ... Masleña Rescue Foundation a true haven for animals
2
New Mexico no longer among nation's worst for virus ...
ABQnews Seeker
Daily case average fell by 16% ... Daily case average fell by 16% in monthlong period before Christmas
3
Advocates press to give juveniles a 'Second Chance'
ABQnews Seeker
Bill would abolish life in prison ... Bill would abolish life in prison without parole for youth sentenced as adults
4
Dem House leaders dissolve land grant panel
ABQnews Seeker
Members of NM's congressional delegation criticize ... Members of NM's congressional delegation criticize decision
5
Snow may greet 2022
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ metro area, SF could see ... ABQ metro area, SF could see a white New Year's Eve
6
4-H youth popularize STEAM initiative
ABQnews Seeker
NMSU officials to keep virtual program NMSU officials to keep virtual program
7
New Mexico Sen. Pete Campos to undergo emergency surgery
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Sen. Pete Campos ... New Mexico State Sen. Pete Campos is in the hospital and will have to undergo emergency surgery. Chris Nordstrum, a spokesman for Senate Democrats, ...
8
Teen arrested in fatal carjacking, kidnapping plot
ABQnews Seeker
A 17-year-old suspected of fatally shooting ... A 17-year-old suspected of fatally shooting a man during a carjacking and kidnapping earlier this year has turned himself into police. Adrian Avila is ...
9
Gallegos climbs ladder from pipeman to fire chief
ABQnews Seeker
AFR head hopes to boost units, ... AFR head hopes to boost units, recruit paramedics
10
City Council undergoing most turnover in 20 years
2021 city election
Current, incoming councilors mostly optimistic about ... Current, incoming councilors mostly optimistic about changing dynamic